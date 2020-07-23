  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone to be questioned by Mumbai police in fake social media followers scam?

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone could be questioned by the Mumbai police in relation to the fake social media followers scam. News reports further add that Mumbai police has been investigating the case with respect to paid and fake followers.
2679 reads Mumbai
News,Priyanka Chopra,Deepika PadukonePriyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone to be questioned by Mumbai police in fake social media followers scam?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As per the latest news reports, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone could be questioned by the Mumbai police in relation to the fake social media followers scam. News reports further add that Mumbai police has been investigating the case with respect to the paid and fake followers. Now, the latest news update states that actors Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra could also get questioned by the Mumbai police concerning the fake social media followers scam. Not just Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, there are nearly 176 high profile accounts which reportedly include Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities and Builders among the high-profile people who reportedly will be interrogated by the Mumbai police.

According to media reports, Mumbai's Joint Commissioner of Police Vinay Kumar Chaubey has stated that they have found around 54 firms who have a hand in the fake social media followers scam. He further goes on to add that a team involving the Crime Branch and the Cyber Cell has been formed in order to provide assistance in the investigation of the fake social media followers scam. The news reports also state that a man named Abhishek Dinesh Daude has reportedly been arrested by the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police in relation to making fake social media accounts.

The news reports also add that an international social media marketing company called www.followerskart.com, is under the police scanner. The media reports state that Abhishek Dinesh Daude has claimed that he works for the foreign company. Singer Bhumi Trivedi has reportedly filed a case with the police when she found a fake profile of her name. The singer's fake Instagram page was created by an imposter who also chatted with other users.

Credits :dnaindia.com, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement