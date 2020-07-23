Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone to be questioned by Mumbai police in fake social media followers scam?

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone could be questioned by the Mumbai police in relation to the fake social media followers scam. News reports further add that Mumbai police has been investigating the case with respect to paid and fake followers.

As per the latest news reports, and could be questioned by the Mumbai police in relation to the fake social media followers scam. News reports further add that Mumbai police has been investigating the case with respect to the paid and fake followers. Now, the latest news update states that actors Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra could also get questioned by the Mumbai police concerning the fake social media followers scam. Not just Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, there are nearly 176 high profile accounts which reportedly include Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities and Builders among the high-profile people who reportedly will be interrogated by the Mumbai police.

According to media reports, Mumbai's Joint Commissioner of Police Vinay Kumar Chaubey has stated that they have found around 54 firms who have a hand in the fake social media followers scam. He further goes on to add that a team involving the Crime Branch and the Cyber Cell has been formed in order to provide assistance in the investigation of the fake social media followers scam. The news reports also state that a man named Abhishek Dinesh Daude has reportedly been arrested by the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police in relation to making fake social media accounts.

The news reports also add that an international social media marketing company called www.followerskart.com, is under the police scanner. The media reports state that Abhishek Dinesh Daude has claimed that he works for the foreign company. Singer Bhumi Trivedi has reportedly filed a case with the police when she found a fake profile of her name. The singer's fake Instagram page was created by an imposter who also chatted with other users.

Share your comment ×