Following the historic success of Kabir Singh and Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is among the most sought-after directors of Indian Cinema. After completing his pilgrimage to Tirumala, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has started his work on the much-awaited cop-based action thriller, Spirit. The pre-production work is going on in full swing and the filmmaker aims to take Spirit on floors by December 2024. Contrary to the industry buzz, Vanga’s next after Spirit is not the film with Allu Arjun.

Animal Park to see the return of Ranbir, Rashmika, Tripti and Upendra Limaye

According to sources close to the development, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is excited to commence shooting for Animal Park right after Spirit. “In fact, Sandeep has already started working on the script of Animal Park. He has got the basic arc of the story in place and a lot of key characters from Animal will be a part of Animal Park too. While Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri will be back to play their respective parts, Upendra Limaye too has a strong track in Animal Park. The journeys of all characters for the sequel are on paper and it's now about bringing all of it together via the screenplay. Many new actors will join the cast too,” revealed a source close to the development.

At the moment, Sandeep is looking to shoot Spirit over a period of 4 months starting from December 2024 and bring it on the big screen in the window of November 2025 to January 2026. “Sandeep will fully get into the world of Animal Park from 2026. There is a possibility of a short schedule before in 2025, but the full-fledged shoot begins only after the release of Spirit,” the source added. Before moving on to Animal Park, Ranbir Kapoor too will finish shooting for Ramayana and Love and War. "Ranbir is infact very excited to play a double role in Animal Park." Both Spirit and Animal Park will be produced by Bhushan Kumar with Sandeep & Pranay Reddy Vanga.

Ranbir Kapoor to wrap up Ramayana 1 & 2, and Love and War before Animal Park

“If everything goes as planned, Ranbir will complete shooting for Ramayana 1 & 2, as well as Love and War before moving on to Animal Park,” the source informed. Talking of Allu Arjun, he is presently busy shooting for Pushpa 2 with Sukumar and this will be followed by his collaboration with Atlee, which is slated to go on floors in October/November 2024. Allu also has a Trivikram Film under his kitty, however, the timelines are not locked yet. The Allu Arjun collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga will happen only after the release of Animal Park. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

