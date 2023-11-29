Ranbir Kapoor's beach body in TJMM to bulk physique in Animal; his transformation will leave you mind-blown

Ranbir Kapoor is savoring an exhilarating year in the film industry. Having recently graced the screen in the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, he's now eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming crime thriller, Animal. Beyond the distinct genres and diverse characters he embodies in these films, there's a striking dichotomy in Ranbir's physical appearance as well. Transitioning from a slender physique to a robust build for these two roles, Ranbir's astonishing transformations are sure to captivate and astound audiences.

Ranbir Kapoor’s physical appearance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Animal

In a captivating still from the March-released film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor showcases his dedication to fitness. Clad in vibrant yellow shorts and stylish sunglasses, he channels a charisma reminiscent of John Abraham in Dostana. The image captures Ranbir in the midst of a workout, revealing his chiseled washboard abs, lean arms, and toned legs.

Contrastingly, a recently unveiled still shared by Ranbir's trainer from the upcoming film Animal paints a different picture. While his abs remain prominently defined, there's a noticeable increase in muscle mass, especially in his strong biceps, signaling an evident departure from his leaner physique in the previous project.

The contrast extends beyond Ranbir’s physique to his facial features. In Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, his countenance is chiseled, adorned with a light mustache and stubble, creating the quintessential chocolate boy look. This choice perfectly complements the tone of the film.

On the flip side, in Animal, Ranbir adopts a strikingly different persona. Sporting long hair and a full beard, his face takes on a rugged appearance. The increase in facial bulkiness adds a layer of intensity, aligning seamlessly with the dark and intense character he portrays.

The stills below provide a closer glimpse into the different torso transformations Ranbir underwent for each film. In the song Tere Pyaar Mein from TJMM, his physique leans towards a more sculpted beach aesthetic, showcasing well-defined abs and a toned torso.

Conversely, the image from the Animal trailer, unveils a remarkable shift. The muscular bulk speaks volumes about the dedication and rigorous training invested in achieving a powerful look suitable for the film.

Ranbir Kapoor’s trainer praises his dedication

Ranbir Kapoor's trainer had previously shared images from the TJMM era, applauding Ranbir's dedication. The caption reflected, “What you see is truly an example of a disciplined lifestyle, dedication and a lot of hardwork. It's a team effort and results like this cannot be achieved by half hearted involvement. The nutrition, the supplements, the training but more than anything the WILL to wake up and do what is necessary is the number one reason why you achieve your goals and this is what sets you apart from the rest.”

Delving into Ranbir's routine, the trainer disclosed, “4am training sessions, 11:30pm training sessions or even sometimes finding the time in between shoots, Ranbir has done it all. Balancing his personal life along with his professional life. All these things cannot be learned from reading books, these are values that are imbibed in you and conditioning that you pick up from your parents and the company you keep.”

Posting photos from Ranbir's upcoming movie, the trainer recently expressed, “Another mission accomplished, another milestone achieved. Your hard work and dedication towards your work, your profession never ceases to amaze. Like always, it's an absolute pleasure being your fitness coach brother. All the best and looking forward to the next milestone.”

More about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

Joining Ranbir in this star-studded venture are Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film boasts a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes, and is set to hit theaters on December 1.

