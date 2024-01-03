Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram offer a glimpse into first New Year vacation post wedding; Watch

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are the latest to hit the list of most-loved couples. The duo got married in November last year in an intimate wedding in Manipur. Ever since then, the couple has been effortlessly shelling major relationship goals through several cute social media posts. The newlyweds recently rang in their New Year away in Kerala, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. A while back, Randeep gave a peek into his happy times during the vacation.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share endearing glimpses from their New Year vacation

Today, on January 3, a couple of days after ringing in the New Year, Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram took to their Instagram handle and shared a collaborative video from their vacation with friends. For the unversed, the couple went to Kerala to celebrate their first New Year post-wedding. The entire video encapsulates several fun and endearing moments from the happy times they enjoy near the beach.

While sharing the post, the actor wrote in the caption, “Thank you, Able family and the Arabian Sea for a great time ringing in the new year (accompanied by a hug emoji)”. The actor used a Nepali song, Timi Nacha Na, in the background.

Take a look:

In one of the glimpses, Randeep wrote ‘2023’ which gets rubbed off with the beach water, symbolizing the advent of the New Year. In one of the pictures, Randeep is also flaunting his toned body. Furthermore, a glimpse also offers a photo of the couple caught in a candid moment as they seemingly indulge in a conversation.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's pictures from the Kerala vacation

Notably, on December 31, Randeep Hooda crafted a multi-picture post from the vacations after his wedding with Lin Laishram. In the pictures shared, the much-in-love couple can be seen adorably striking romantic poses for captivating clicks.

The post was shared with the caption: “Last Sunset of 2023”. The first photo features Randeep clicking a selfie in the golden hour with the setting sun in the background. The second photo features Randeep and Lin standing by a beach while Hooda clicks a selfie. Lin is seen planting a romantic kiss on her husband's cheek.

Take a look:

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married in traditional Meitei wedding ceremony last year in November.

