PIC: Sisters Shakti, Neeti and Mukti meet superstar Mohanlal on flight: 'All the MOHANS please stand up'

In the previous week, the Mohan sisters – Neeti Mohan, Mukti Mohan, and Shakti Mohan had an exciting mid-air encounter with none other than superstar Mohanlal. They were surprised to meet the legendary actor and quickly captured the memorable moment. On July 12, Mukti took to social media to share it with their fans. Besides the picture, it’s the caption that got the netizens laughing. Check it out!

Mukti Mohan and her sisters meet Mohanlal

Mukti Mohan uploaded the picture where the sisters are all smiles as they pose with Mohanlal. The picture is taken inside the flight. In her caption, Mukti expressed their excitement and admiration for the iconic actor as she wrote, "All the MOHANS in the flight please stand up. @mohanlal Sir pleasure to have finally met an inspiration like you. Thank you @mohansisterslive Kochi".

Check out the post below:

The Mohan sisters were en route to Kochi, where they were set to perform at an event when they had the chance to meet with Mohanlal. Surely, this chance encounter made their trip memorable.

The unexpected meeting has thrilled fans of both the Mohan sisters and Mohanlal. The comment section is filled with comments from their friends and fans. Actor Rajesh Keshav commented, "Yez.. You are travelling with one of World's finest Actor ever produced." Karan V Grover commented, "So cool!"

Netizens commented, "Must have felt like a great day to be alive", "Unbelievable, you lucky girl!" and more.

About the Mohan sisters

The Mohan Sisters, Neeti Mohan, Shakti Mohan, Mukti Mohan and Kriti Mohan are powerhouses of talent and have carved their niches in the entertainment industry. They have proved their talent in acting, dancing and singing. Neeti Mohan is a Bollywood singer, Shakti Mohan is a dancer and entrepreneur. She also appeared as a judge on several reality shows. Shakti Mohan's twin sister Mukti Mohan is also a dancer. Mukti has also acted in several short films. Their fourth sister Kriti Mohan stays away from the limelight.

Meanwhile, talking about the legendary South Indian actor, Mohanlal, has a massive fan following for his versatile roles and impactful performances. With a career spanning over four decades, he has predominantly worked in the Malayalam film industry.

