Raveena Tandon shares a heartfelt message as her father Ravi Tandon passes away: I'm never letting go
Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Raveena wrote, “You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.” Well, the pictures are a collection of old memories depicting the strong bond of father and daughter. Neelam Kothari wrote, “Heartfelt condolence.” Juhi Chawla wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.” To note, Ravi Tandon was a film director and producer.
He had directed several hit movies including Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee, Nazrana, Majboor, Khud-daar and Zindagi. He was born in a Punjabi Family in Agra.
Tandon made her acting debut with the film Patthar Ke Phool and received the Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year for her performance. Her next films Mohra, Dilwale and Laadla were box office hits. Mohra and Laadla were the second and seventh-biggest hits of 1994, respectively. Her cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna was also a hit.