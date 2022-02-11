Raveena Tandon shares a heartfelt message as her father Ravi Tandon passes away: I'm never letting go

In an unfortunate incident, actress Raveena Tandon’s father Ravi Tandon passed away today. The actress took to her social handle and shared this sad news. She also shared an emotional post along with old pictures. Raveena was very close to her father. As soon as she shared the news many celebrities including Neelam Kothari, Juhi Chawla and others dropped condolence messages. Fans also dropped messages in the comment section.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Raveena wrote, “You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.” Well, the pictures are a collection of old memories depicting the strong bond of father and daughter. Neelam Kothari wrote, “Heartfelt condolence.” Juhi Chawla wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.” To note, Ravi Tandon was a film director and producer.

He had directed several hit movies including Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee, Nazrana, Majboor, Khud-daar and Zindagi. He was born in a Punjabi Family in Agra.