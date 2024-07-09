India's Best Dancer 4 PROMO: Karisma Kapoor and Terence Lewis dance to THIS popular song, flaunting perfect moves

Fans cannot contain their excitement, as the beloved dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is returning to Sony TV with a new season. The fourth season promises to showcase the nation's finest dance talent with the theme "Jab Dil Kare Dance Kar." The show is yet to premiere, but the makers have been releasing promos to keep the audience intrigued. One of the latest clips from the show features judges Karisma Kapoor and Terence Lewis dancing their hearts out.

This is the first time the Bollywood actress will be serving as a judge on the show, and undeniably, her unique charisma will take India's Best Dancer Season 4 to new heights.

Karisma Kapoor and Terence Lewis dance to THIS song

In one of the promos of India's Best Dancer 4, judges Karisma Kapoor and Terence Lewis are seen grooving together to the Haye Hukku Haye Hukku Haaye Haaye song. As they dance, they flaunt their perfect moves and irresistible charm.

The caption of the promo reads, "Lolo aur Terence ki dance performance dekh ke sab hue hooked! (Everyone was hooked after watching the dance performance of Lolo and Terrence!)."

Have a look at the promo here:

For the unversed, the Haye Hukku Haye Hukku Haaye Haaye song is sung by Kumar Sanu and Poornima. The track belongs to the Gopi Kishan film, which stars Karisma Kapoor and Suniel Shetty in lead roles. Even today, the song is enjoyed by the people.

When is India's Best Dancer Season 4 releasing?

India's Best Dancer 4 is scheduled to premiere on July 13, 2024. The show will have new episodes every Saturday and Sunday. You can watch the new season on Sony TV at 8 PM. In addition to this, it will also be available for streaming on the SonyLIV app. Besides Karisma Kapoor and Terence Lewis, the upcoming season has Geeta Kapur joining the judges panel.

