Rhea Chakraborty claims she only has Sushant Singh Rajput’s one belonging and releases photo of his diary page

As per recent reports, after questioning by the Enforcement Directorate, Rhea Chakraborty has revealed what is the one thing of Sushant Singh Rajput that she has. Not just this, she even shared a page from Sushant’s diary.

A day back, Rhea Chakraborty along with brother Showik Chakraborty were grilled by the Enforcement Directorate in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and now, reports have it that the actress has released photos of the one thing she has of the late actor. Not just this, Rhea also shared a photo of a page in Sushant’s diary. While reportedly the ED claimed that Rhea may have a lot of property in her name, the actress today shared a photo of the one belonging of late Sushant she has and that is his sipper.

The photo of Sushant’s sipper that had ‘Chhichhore’ written over it was shared along with the photo of a page from his diary. The page that she shared from late Sushant’s diary had a note of gratitude for Rhea, her brother, her parents and his dog Fudge. Sushant’s diary note that Rhea shared read, “I am grateful for my life. I am grateful for Lillu in my life. I am grateful for Bebu in my life. I am grateful for Sir in my life. I am grateful for Maam in my life. I am grateful for Fudge in my life. I am grateful for all the love in my life.”

She further said that it is Sushant’s handwriting and explained that ‘Bebu’ is her, ‘Lillu’ is Showik, Sir is her father, Ma’am is her mom and Fudge is his dog. She wrote, “And this is his handwriting lillu is showik ,bebu is me ,sir is my dad , ma'am is my mom ,fudge is his dog.”

Take a look at Sushant's belonging with Rhea:

A day back, when Rhea and Showik were questioned by the ED in Sushant’s case, reports were in that the former was not cooperating with them. However, her lawyer released a statement and informed everyone that she and Showik cooperated with the ED. Maneshinde said, “She has been examined and her statement along with her Father and Brother have been recorded. They had all documents in their possession including IT Returns. She’s always cooperated with investigations with police and ED. She’s nothing to hide. In the event she’s called again, she will appear at the appointed time.”

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani will be probed by the ED today in the case. A day back, Sushant’s former business manager Shruti Modi also was questioned by the ED along with Rhea and Showik. Sushant’s case has been transferred to the CBI after the Bihar Government’s recommendation was accepted by the Centre. Mumbai Police, on the other hand, has recorded statements of 56 people in the late actor’s case. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta advises to be careful as Rhea Chakraborty gets probed by ED; See PHOTO

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×