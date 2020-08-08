Rhea Chakraborty claims she only has Sushant Singh Rajput’s one belonging and releases photo of his diary page
A day back, Rhea Chakraborty along with brother Showik Chakraborty were grilled by the Enforcement Directorate in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and now, reports have it that the actress has released photos of the one thing she has of the late actor. Not just this, Rhea also shared a photo of a page in Sushant’s diary. While reportedly the ED claimed that Rhea may have a lot of property in her name, the actress today shared a photo of the one belonging of late Sushant she has and that is his sipper.
The photo of Sushant’s sipper that had ‘Chhichhore’ written over it was shared along with the photo of a page from his diary. The page that she shared from late Sushant’s diary had a note of gratitude for Rhea, her brother, her parents and his dog Fudge. Sushant’s diary note that Rhea shared read, “I am grateful for my life. I am grateful for Lillu in my life. I am grateful for Bebu in my life. I am grateful for Sir in my life. I am grateful for Maam in my life. I am grateful for Fudge in my life. I am grateful for all the love in my life.”
She further said that it is Sushant’s handwriting and explained that ‘Bebu’ is her, ‘Lillu’ is Showik, Sir is her father, Ma’am is her mom and Fudge is his dog. She wrote, “And this is his handwriting lillu is showik ,bebu is me ,sir is my dad , ma'am is my mom ,fudge is his dog.”
Take a look at Sushant's belonging with Rhea:
A day back, when Rhea and Showik were questioned by the ED in Sushant’s case, reports were in that the former was not cooperating with them. However, her lawyer released a statement and informed everyone that she and Showik cooperated with the ED. Maneshinde said, “She has been examined and her statement along with her Father and Brother have been recorded. They had all documents in their possession including IT Returns. She’s always cooperated with investigations with police and ED. She’s nothing to hide. In the event she’s called again, she will appear at the appointed time.”
Meanwhile, it is being reported that Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani will be probed by the ED today in the case. A day back, Sushant’s former business manager Shruti Modi also was questioned by the ED along with Rhea and Showik. Sushant’s case has been transferred to the CBI after the Bihar Government’s recommendation was accepted by the Centre. Mumbai Police, on the other hand, has recorded statements of 56 people in the late actor’s case. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020.
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
She stole his water bottle too?
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
Was he forced to write this?
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
that's not even his handwriting
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
why did she take his diary?
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
All part of SSR being brainwashed by R & family. She stole his diary. 4 of them pressurized him to get all his earnings. Shameless!
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
She is responsible for Sushants murder..... Truth be told a theif wud never admit to stealing..... So definitely she is going to save herself and her family and come up with fake stories... Sushants fans will never ever believe she is innocent... Even if they manage ge to get cleared off all charges with all the fake information.... U will alwayz be Sushants culprit And u wished u were dead
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
We don’t believe you Rhea. You are a fake and we can follow your actions well. Wow Sushant only have sweet things only fir you and your entire family because you want this page if kind words from Sushant to save your from having him killed . Not so easy please don’t make her get away !
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
Sushant lived her in the beginning but after her partying and firing people and keeping him away from his own family and manage and control back acct. , home and his people he didn’t like it. look how is brainwashing us now!
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
Just look how stupid this sounds and looks like Brilliant Sushant that Rhea took advantage of and fed him meds claiming depression and excluded his four sisters and father and Sushant note only days things about Rhea and her family FAKE and made up. This girl is cannot get way . Fake live , fake note that’s not true!!!
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
I always suspected his sisters of taking advantage of him. One of them admitted that he did not even tell his dad when he left for Mumbai to make a career and his father said he did not know what’s going on in his son’s Life, all clearly indicating there was no relationship. When you have a love in your life who really loves and cares for you, they help you to clean up your life and take care of you. Unfortunately though, the users would give you a hard time and blame, shame and victimizine you snd make the road rocky for you because they don’t want to lose their money pit. Rhea is the fall guy, I hope she finds justice and heals.
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
You can get these things done when you know the end result!! #shame
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
this is fake AF...is anyone stupid enough to fall for this? Or did she make him write it when he was fully drugged?