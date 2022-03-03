Saba Pataudi shares UNSEEN photo from Jeh’s birthday ft. Saif Ali Khan & Soha Ali Khan: Happy Siblings

The Pataudi siblings – Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi share a sweet and unbreakable bond. Saba Pataudi, whose social media account is a treasure for priceless unseen and rare photos, often shares pictures with her siblings. Speaking of which, a few days ago, Saif’s younger son Jeh Ali Khan turned one and the Pataudi’s threw a bash for him. Social media was flooded with inside pictures. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan and others had attended the party.

Just a few hours ago, Saba Pataudi took to her Instagram and shared an unseen photo from Jeh’s birthday party. The photo featured Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. The trio was smiling and looked happy together. While sharing the photo, Saba wrote, “HAPPY....Siblings.” Fans could not stop gushing over the pictures and started pouring sweet comments in the comment section. A fan wrote, “Nice Siblings.” Another fan commented, “Mashallah great family.” Similar comments were flooded on the post.

See Saba’s post here:

A few days ago, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that Adipurush fronted by Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon will hit the big screen during the Sankranti 2023 weekend. “Producer Bhushan Kumar and his team along with Prabhas and Om Raut have been discussing several release date options, ranging from Dussehra, Diwali to Christmas and Sankranti/Pongal, and after weighing all the pros and cons have finally zeroed in on a January 13, 2023 opening,” revealed a source close to the development.

