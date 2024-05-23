Shah Rukh Khan receives good wishes from Vijender Singh; superstar's fans thank boxer-actor

Shah Rukh Khan suffered a heat stroke today after enjoying his IPL team KKR's match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Immediately after that, he was taken to the city's KD hospital where his wife Gauri Khan, and actress Juhi Chawla along with her husband Jay Mehta visited to check on the superstar's health.

The bad health of SRK made everyone worry and social media was flooded with good wishes and prayers. Indian boxer and actor Vijender Singh also took to X and wished well for the Pathaan actor.

Boxer actor Vijender Singh sends good wishes to hospitalized Shah Rukh Khan

Vijender Singh who has made a great name as an Indian boxer and has acted in Bollywood films as well took to X and wrote, "Get well soon @iamsrk (punch emoji)."

Netizens showered the superstar with good wishes in the comments section of his tweet as well. Shah Rukh Khan fans also thanked Vijender for his wishes. "He's fine. Thank you for your wishes," tweeted a fan. "Thank you (two heart emojis) champ !!!" penned another.

"Don't worry guys. He'll be fine soon (folded hands emoji)"

Shah Rukh Khan's health update

SRK who was last seen in Raj Kumar Hirani's film Dunki enjoyed the nerve-wracking match and reached the ITC Narmada Hotel in Ahmedabad late at night. But earlier today, his condition worsened and he was rushed to KD Hospital at around 1 pm. Luckily, after getting primary treatment, the actor was discharged and has been advised to get enough rest.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

After a blockbuster 2023, thanks to films like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan fans are carrying gigantic expectations for his next film. He is expected to soon start working on his highly-awaited film, King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. Earlier this year, in April, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that King Khan would play the part of Don in the film.

After King, he is expected to start working on YRF Spy Universe's Pathaan 2. In the near future, he will be seen in Tiger vs Pathaan as well which will have his Pathaan in a face-off with Salman Khan's iconic character Tiger.

Vijender Singh's work front

Vijender Singh made his Bollywood debut in 2014 film Fugly which was also the first film of Kiara Advani. Later in 2023, he was also seen in Salman Khan led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

