Shah Rukh Khan to be honored by Locarno Film Festival with career achievement award

At the 77th Locarno Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan, revered as India's 'King Khan' and 'Baadshah' of Bollywood, will receive the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno award. This honor recognizes his illustrious career spanning over 100 films across diverse genres in Indian cinema. The festival will also feature a screening of his iconic film Devdas (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 2002), and Khan will engage in a public conversation at the Forum at Spazio Cinema on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan to Be Honoured with the Pardo alla Carriera

The Dunki actor will be honored with the Festival’s career achievement award, the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism at Piazza Grande on Saturday evening, August 10, during Locarno77. A highlight of his career, Devdas directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2002, will also be screened.

Previous recipients of the Pardo alla Carriera award have included notable figures such as Francesco Rosi, Claude Goretta, Bruno Ganz, Claudia Cardinale, Johnnie To, Harry Belafonte, Peter-Christian Fueter, Sergio Castellitto, Víctor Erice, Marlen Khutsiev, Bulle Ogier, Mario Adorf, Jane Birkin, Fredi M. Murer, Dante Spinotti, Costa-Gavras, and, most recently in 2023, Tsai Ming-liang.

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

On the work front, Khan was last seen in Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani among others. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Up next, Pinkvilla revealed that Khan will be sharing the screen space with his daughter in a movie titled King. The actor is all set to portray Don in the highly anticipated movie. According to a source familiar with the project, Shah Rukh Khan is focused on creating films that resonate with audiences and understand their desire to see him portray complex characters.

King is his latest passion project, and he has been meticulously involved in its development alongside Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. Together, they have crafted a character full of attitude and swagger, with shades of grey for SRK in King.

Meanwhile, Sujoy Ghosh is finalizing the dialogue draft, and SRK is actively overseeing the creative process, including training sessions with Suhana on innovative action sequences," the source added. They emphasized that King will be well worth the anticipation for fans.

