Back in 2008, Shankar had approached Shah Rukh Khan to play the part of Chitti in his superhero saga, Robot, however, the conversations fell through as SRK was planning another film in the same genre back in the day. Ever since then, the media has continued to write reports on the probable collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Shankar on a mega-budget spectacle for the big screen. A couple of weeks back, the social media was buzzing about the same too.

“I have met Shah Rukh Khan a couple of times after Robot”

We asked Shankar at the Pinkvilla Masterclass about the question that has kept the audience on their toes for the last few years. Opening up about the possibility of teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan, Shankar said, “After the release of Robot, I met Shah Rukh Khan a couple of times for a film, but things didn’t fall in place. Now, if a script comes in my mind, which is suitable for SRK sir, I will definitely do that.”

Shankar meanwhile is gearing up for the release of the Kamal Haasan-led Hindustani 2, which is gearing up for a theatrical release on July 12. The film is a sequel to his 1996 cult, Hindustani, and marks the return of Kamal Haasan as Senapathy. Shah Rukh Khan on the other hand is busy with the pre-production of the Sujoy Ghosh-directed King with Suhana Khan, which is expected to go on floors by August 2024.

The action thriller features him as a don, who mentors Suhana Khan to seek revenge. The movie is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Marflix and will hit the big screen in 2025. Watch the full interview with Shankar below as we discuss Hindustani 2, the possibility of a sequel to Sivaji, Aparichit and Nayak, a two-hero film featuring Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, his future plans and a lot more.

Watch Shankar’s Exclusive Interview Here

