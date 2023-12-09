EXCLUSIVE: After Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar’s next is with Sidharth Malhotra; Filming begins in 2024
Sidharth Malhotra & Meghna Gulzar have been discussing a collaboration for a while now and they have finally zeroed in on a subject whose narrative will take the nation by shock. Detailed report
Pinkvilla recently reported that Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are coming together for a thriller produced by Maddock Films. It will be directed by Dasvi Fame Tushar Jalota and has been tentatively titled Spider. While the film goes on floors early next year, we have exclusively learnt that Sidharth Malhotra has locked another film. According to sources close to the development, Siddharth Malhotra is teaming up with Meghna Gulzar for a film set against the backdrop of a horrifying true story.
Sidharth Malhotra and Meghna Gulzar to team up for the first time
“Sid and Meghna Gulzar have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now and they have finally zeroed in on a subject whose narrative will take the nation by shock. It’s set against the backdrop of a horrifying true story and the idea is to portray it with utmost sensitivity for the big screen. The film will go on floors by Mid-2024,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Meghna is currently busy giving finishing touches to her script.
“Meghna had done all her research on this subject through the last few years and got the source material in place for the subject. She was deeply moved by all that happened and Sid resonated with her emotions on reading the script. Both stakeholders are looking forward to teaming up on this special project,” the source added. The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures, who have previously worked with Meghna on Talwar and Raazi.
The yet-untitled with Sidharth Malhotra will be Meghna’s fifth film set against the backdrop of a true story after Talwar, Raazi, Chhapaak, and Sam Bahadur. The film will be shot for 2 months at real locations and the recce begins in the first quarter of 2024.
Sidharth gears up for a busy 2024
Sidharth meanwhile is presently gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force followed by the Karan Johar production Yodha. The actor is expected to start shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s next in the first quarter of 2024 followed by the Meghna Gulzar film with Junglee. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra teams up with Dinesh Vijan on a thriller; Janhvi Kapoor in talks to play female lead
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I feel really grateful’; Alia Bhatt reflects on professional and personal milestones at Red Sea Festival