EXCLUSIVE: After Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar’s next is with Sidharth Malhotra; Filming begins in 2024

Pinkvilla recently reported that Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are coming together for a thriller produced by Maddock Films. It will be directed by Dasvi Fame Tushar Jalota and has been tentatively titled Spider. While the film goes on floors early next year, we have exclusively learnt that Sidharth Malhotra has locked another film. According to sources close to the development, Siddharth Malhotra is teaming up with Meghna Gulzar for a film set against the backdrop of a horrifying true story.

Sidharth Malhotra and Meghna Gulzar to team up for the first time

“Sid and Meghna Gulzar have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now and they have finally zeroed in on a subject whose narrative will take the nation by shock. It’s set against the backdrop of a horrifying true story and the idea is to portray it with utmost sensitivity for the big screen. The film will go on floors by Mid-2024,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Meghna is currently busy giving finishing touches to her script.

“Meghna had done all her research on this subject through the last few years and got the source material in place for the subject. She was deeply moved by all that happened and Sid resonated with her emotions on reading the script. Both stakeholders are looking forward to teaming up on this special project,” the source added. The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures, who have previously worked with Meghna on Talwar and Raazi.

Advertisement

The yet-untitled with Sidharth Malhotra will be Meghna’s fifth film set against the backdrop of a true story after Talwar, Raazi, Chhapaak, and Sam Bahadur. The film will be shot for 2 months at real locations and the recce begins in the first quarter of 2024.

Sidharth gears up for a busy 2024

Sidharth meanwhile is presently gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force followed by the Karan Johar production Yodha. The actor is expected to start shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s next in the first quarter of 2024 followed by the Meghna Gulzar film with Junglee. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra teams up with Dinesh Vijan on a thriller; Janhvi Kapoor in talks to play female lead