Suhana Khan drops happy PICS with Ananya Panday as dad Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders win IPL match at Eden

Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders locked horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) earlier today at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. And as customary, King Khan flew to the city to support his team and cheer for them. This time, he brought his kids Suhana and AbRam Khan along with Bollywood actress Ananya Panday to root for the men playing on the ground. As the team won the match by eight wickets, Suhana expressed her happiness by dropping several images from the stands.

Suhana Khan is delighted as KKR wins big at Kolkata

The Archies actress Suhana Khan is currently the happiest person in the world as her dad Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders won the recent match against LSG that happened in Kolkata. Taking to Instagram, she shared her joy and posted multiple happy images from the stands. The photo album starts with a couple of pretty images of her followed by a clip in which she lost her breath thinking a wicket dropped on the ground. She also shares a photo with Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday who joined the Khans to support the team. Sharing the photo album, she penned, “Winning at home.”

A couple of hours ago, Ananya Panday also shared a video which was a collage of all the inside glimpses from the ground. Besties Panday and Suhana sported black and white t-shirts that had the logo of the team. The actress was also spotted chilling with AbRam and taking selfies with him. Sharing the clip, she penned, “Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo. winning at Eden Gardens is the best feeling.” Suhana commented on the video, “The bestttt” while their BFF Shanaya Kapoor was bumped to miss the fun.

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan’s work front

Ananya is currently riding on the success of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan after Dream Girl 2. While she is done with the shooting of Control, the actress is busy filming for Shankara with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. As for Suhana, she will be next seen with her father, Bollywood star SRK in an action thriller film titled King helmed by directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand.

