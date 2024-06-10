Twinkle Khanna recalls daughter Nitara wanting ‘fair skin’ like her brother after relative’s ‘foolish remark’; here’s what she did next

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar may be super busy in their lives, but that does not stop them from spending quality time with their kids. The couple who are parents to two kids son Aarav and daughter Nitara often share pictures of them on their Instagram handle.

Akshay has not spoken much about his kids in his interviews, but his wife, in her recent blog for The Times Of India, opened up about an incident when her daughter was concerned and demotivated about her skin tone.

She also wrote how her younger one compared her skin tone to her elder brother who is comparatively fair.

Twinkle Khanna recalls an incident when her daughter wanted to discontinue her swimming lessons

In the blog, Twinkle Khanna recalled how Nitara wanted to discontinue her swimming lessons because of a tan she developed. The actress-turned-author revealed that her daughter had said, “I want to be the same color as bhaiya”. This came after one of their relatives made a foolish remark about her being cute but not fair like her brother.

Akshay Kumar’s wife handed Nitara, Frida Kahlo’s biography on seeing her demotivated daughter. After reading this book, the actress reveals that her daughter now claims that she does not need to use as much sunblock as her brother. She says, “White is a light color, so it gets dirty fast like my T-shirt, brown is darker, so it doesn’t”.

Akshay Kumar opens up about his life when he visits his wife and children in London

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar’s family has moved to London. Twinkle Khanna shifted to pursue her Master’s degree there and his son too is going to a university there. Despite his busy schedule, the actor makes sure to find time to visit them.

The Welcome To The Jungle actor revealed that when he goes to London, he drops his daughter at school, then drops his son at the university, and then finally drops his wife at the university.

Further downplaying his educational qualifications, the actor quipped, “And then, like an ‘anpadh’, return home and watch cricket all day.”

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay has the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama film Soorarai Pottru, slated to release in theatres on February 16 next year. Apart from this, he also has Housefull 5 which again features an ensemble cast. He also has Welcome To The Jungle lined up.

