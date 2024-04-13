Vidya Balan reflects on success of Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu-led Crew; opines ‘Not all macho blockbusters are doing well’

Vidya Balan is currently gearing up for the release of her first film Do Aur Do Pyaar with Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. While talking about the upcoming movie in an interview, the actress also shared her two cents on male actors working in female-led films. She further expressed excitement about the success of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon’s Crew.

Vidya Balan says not all macho blockbusters are doing well

In her career spanning decades, Vidya Balan has led many movies like No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture, Bobby Jasoos, Kahaani, and more. While talking to The Indian Express, she was asked if back then, male stars were hesitant to work in a movie led by her. Responding to her, she said, “I don’t think they will be okay even today.”

She further stated that it’s their loss as women are doing better cinema than they are. “The women-led films are far more exciting. The male stars are uncomfortable with women taking center stage. That’s actually wrong. They are okay with not taking center stage. So, therefore, it could be anyone else. So, I don’t think they’d be okay with anyone else stealing… (the thunder),” she suggested.

In the same interview, the Shakuntala Devi actress expressed her excitement about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon-led movie Crew doing great at the box office and said that ‘not all macho blockbusters are doing well’. She added, “Here’s a film that had three women lead it, and it was so much fun. They weren’t taking themselves too seriously, and it thrills me that a film with three women, and at the age that they are at, is doing so well.”

Having said that, Vidya also accepted that the film industry’s perception of female-led films is changing a lot. “We are experiencing that change as it's happening. It is a wonderful time. I was a little worried after the pandemic because people were a bit conservative about women-led films and all that, but obviously, it is a better time now,” she concluded.

Helmed by debutant director Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Do Aur Do Pyaar is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 19, 2024.

ALSO READ: Did you know Vidya Balan said ‘yes’ to Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa without reading script