10 best 2000s Bollywood songs: Kajra Re and other tracks that are pure nostalgia

Bollywood songs have been an important part of Hindi movies for decades. The period of early 2000s Bollywood songs was a modern era that witnessed a revolutionary phase in the Hindi music industry. The decade went through technological advancements in the digital world that revolutionized the production of music in India.

For the audience, the music in Hindi films was at its peak and 2000s Bollywood songs are proof. In the early 2000s era, the Hindi music industry started experimenting with foot-tapping 2000s Bollywood dance songs and sensuous tracks. These new additions were apart from the usual, romantic songs and melodies.

So, if you want to relive the nostalgia of the best 2000s Bollywood songs, then this is for you.

We have curated a list of the 10 best 2000s Bollywood songs that continue to rule our hearts till date.

10 best 2000s Bollywood songs listed below

1. Kajra Re- Bunty Aur Babli

Picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan, Kajra Re is one of the most popular songs of Bollywood. The track was from Bunty Aur Babli. It was sung by Alisha Chinoy, Javed Ali, and Shankar Mahadevan. The lyrics were penned by Gulzar.

The hook step of Kajra Re became iconic over the years. Aishwarya’s performance was the highlight of the song.

2. Tumse Milke Dil Ka- Main Hoon Na

Tumse Mike Dil Ka featured Shah Rukh Khan romancing Sushmita Sen. Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao was also a part of the track. The song was a part of Farah Khan’s film, Main Hoon Na. The qawwali was a highlight of the track.

It was crooned by Sonu Nigam, Anu Malik, and Altaf Sabri. The background score was equally entertaining.

3. Pappu Can’t Dance Saala- Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

‘Hai muscular, Hai popular, spectacular, he is a bachelor’…Remember when we would lip-sync the lyrics of Pappu Can’t Dance Saala? The peppy number was featured in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. It was picturised on Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza.

The song also featured Gehraaiyaan director Shakun Batra.

4. Dus Bahane- Dus

‘Here now! Here now! Everybody put your hands up in the air now!’ Remember those lyrics? These lines are from Dus Bahane, the song featured in the film, Dus. The track starred Abhishek Bachchan and Zayed Khan lipsyncing the lyrics.

It also had Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Esha Deol, and Raima Sen.

5. Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe- Dil Chahta Hai

Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe is one of the famous Bollywood party songs 2000s. The track was featured in Dil Chahta Hai. The party number starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna along with Preity Zinta.

It was crooned by KK, Shaan, and Shankar Mahadevan.

6. Mauja Hi Mauja- Jab We Met

Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, Mauja Hi Mauja is a great party number to hit the dance floor. The song was from Jab We Met. Playback singer Mika sang the track and music composer Pritam composed the song.

Its lyrics were penned by lyricist Irshad Kamil.

7. Dhoom Machale- Dhoom

Dhoom Machale, the iconic song from Dhoom, is a popular chartbuster from the early 2000s. The track featured Esha Deol performing on the stage. It also had Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra.

The peppy number also had Dhoom Dhoom, the song sung by pop singer Tata Young which was showcased at the end of the movie.

8. Love Mera Hit Hit- Billu Barber

Shah Rukh Khan reunited with Deepika Padukone for the catchy song, Love Mera Hit Hit. The track was featured in Irrfan Khan and Lara Dutta’s film, Billu Barber. Its lyrics penned by Aashish Pandit were quite a ‘hit’. The song was sung by Neeraj Sridhar and Tulsi Kumar.

‘Hai love mera Hit Hit soniye, toh phir kaisi khit pit soniye’… remember?

9. Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein- Zeher

Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein is a popular romantic number from the film, Zeher. The track featured Emraan Hashmi and Shamita Shetty. It was crooned by Atif Aslam.

The song was a recreation of the original song titled Woh Lamhe. It was composed by Jal, the famous Pakistani band.

10. Ek Pal Ka Jeena- Kaho Naa...Pyar Hai

Ek Pal Ka Jeena is Hrithik Roshan’s one of the biggest hits of his career. The track was featured in his debut movie, Kaho Naa Pyar Hai. The song also had Ameesha Patel. It was crooned by Lucky Ali. Its iconic tune is still cherished to date.

Not just the movie scenes or its dialogues, cinephiles also remember 2000s Bollywood songs that have introduced new generations of playback singers. Singers like Sunidhi Chauhan, KK, Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sonu Nigam contributed to this era.

These 2000s Bollywood songs are pure nostalgia. Isn’t it? Other famous songs from this era include Kaho Na Kaho, It’s The Time To Disco, Suraj Hua Maddham, and Zara Si, to name a few.

Which song is your favorite?

