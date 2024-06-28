Did you know Silambarasan TR and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were supposed to be paired together in a movie?

Kabilan Vairamuthu, the lyricist who recently penned a song for Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT revealed details about a shelved project he was once a part of. In an interview with Cinema Vikatan, the lyricist-writer revealed that the late KV Anand was supposed to do a film with Silambarasan TR and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

According to Kabilan’s words, KV Anand had planned four more films which were discussed with him. Out of them, one was a gangster movie which was to be started soon with STR and Aishwarya as leads but later got shelved.

In the same interview, Kabilan Vairamuthu revealed how the initial talks for the gangster film started but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic the movie's process was halted. Further ahead, the director’s unexpected demise led to the movie being shelved.

For those unaware, KV Anand was a cinematographer-turned-director who passed away in 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. The director was known for his movies like Ayan, Ko, Kaappaan, and many more. Before donning the hat of a director he had also cranked the camera for various hit movies like Thenmavin Kombath, Kadhal Desam, Mudhalvan, Sivaji: The Boss, and more.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest film

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam which was released back in 2023. The epic historical film was based on a 1954 novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

The film was the sequel to 2022’s Ponniyin Selvan: I which follows the life of Prince Arulmozhi Varman, later known in history as emperor Rajaraja I, and the trials his family had to face during the Chola Empire. The film had an ensemble cast of actors like Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and many more in key roles.

Silambarasan TR’s next

Silambarasan TR is currently shooting for his next film Thug Life, headlined by Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam. The movie said to be a gangster action flick marks the reunion of Haasan and Ratnam after their classic film Nayakan.

The movie also features an ensemble cast of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami Gopikumar, Nassar, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in prominent roles. Moreover, the actor is also set to play the lead role in the tentatively titled period film STR 48.

