3 times mother-daughter duo Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya wowed everyone with their ethnic fashion looks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan are no strangers to stealing the spotlight. The glamorous mother-daughter duo has a knack for turning heads wherever they go, and their ethnic fashion choices are no exception. Aishwarya has always made sure that ethnic looks are so on point, that they stay in her fan’s minds for decades to come. Be it her OTT ethnic wear looks in Jodhaa Akbar or understated anarkalis with minimal makeup in Raavan, she puts her best desi foot forward.

Similarly, like mother - like daughter. Aaradhya too is walking in mommy dearest’s footsteps and has been serving us some impeccable ethnic fashion looks for years now. These two Bachchan divas keep redefining Indian traditions with a touch of modern flair time and again. So, let’s check out 3 times these mother-daughter duo left us swooning with their captivating ethnic looks.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya set mother-daughter fashion goals with their ethnic statements

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya add the right amount of bling

The mother-daughter duo, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan looked beautiful as they attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash. Aishwarya and Aaradhya both were seen in stunning couture by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil diva opted for a rich and deeper tone of green for her Anarkali suit that was adorned with heavy golden embroidery. With long sleeves heavily embellished with golden sequins, Aishwarya styled it with a green dupatta replete with sequin and gold work.

She styled her sparkly look with a golden clutch and blingy jewelry. For footwear, the beauty was seen in golden prism embroidered heels by Aprajita Toor which comes with a price tag of INR 6,999. The actress completed her look with bold red lips and left her tresses open.

Aaradhya, on the other hand, looked stunning in an ivory-hued embroidered Anarkali, which she styled with a sheer dupatta. Donning an embellished pair of juttis, Aish’s darling daughter went for her signature hairstyle with bangs to round off her look.

Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan serve Sharara looks

Gracing the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned heads with their elegant ethnic looks. Dazzling in yet another fabulous ensemble from couturier Manish Malhotra, the mother-daughter duo added glam to the event in the most understated way.

The Mohabbatein heroine was spotted in a gorgeous black and gold sharara with a short kurta set. With zari borders along the hemline of the kurta and matching dupatta, the golden zari enhanced the look instantly. To top it, the pichwai work all over the sharara embellished further with golden aari work and sequins with chevron multi-hued strips added a pop of color to the all-black ensemble.

The diva styled her look with a matching multi-colored potli bag to accentuate her look. With her staple center-parted blow-out hair, Aishwarya styled her look with a stunning statement polki choker and a black meenakari cocktail ring.

Aishwarya’s daughter opted for pistachio-colored ethnic wear and looked adorable. The chikankari sharara that Aaradhya opted for featured sequin and white stone embellishments that brought the perfect bling factor to her look.

Aaradhya draped the dupatta over her shoulders and styled her look with dangler diamond earrings and a dainty necklace. With pink glossy lips, the star kid proved that she could dazzle in ethnic wear just like her mommy.

Throwback to the time when Aradhya and Aishwarya set wedding guest goals

From the flattering neckline to the intricate details on her ivory anarkali, Mrs. Bachchan made our jaws hit the floor. She looked angelic as she attended Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception with her dotting daughter and hubby Abhishek Bachchan by her side. Acing the custom-made pretty ivory anarkali by Falguni and Shane Peacock, the Ponniyin Selvan actress looked ethereal.

Featuring sequins, kaddana work, and zardozi to top the white-on-ivory ensemble, this designer ethnic wear was simply stellar. With a deep V-neckline, full sleeves, and fit-and-flare silhouette, Aishwarya styled her anarkali with a matching sheer dupatta. She opted for a thin diamond necklace, side-swept hair, bold red lips, and a thin stroke of eyeliner. And as always, it did not take a lot for Aishwarya to sweep us off our feet with her gorgeous ethnic avatar.

Rocking an Anarkali just like her mom, Aaradhya Bachchan looked ravishing in red. The scarlet red netted anarkali featured silver sequin work all over it. With a matching dupatta and silver juttis, Aishwarya and Abhishek’s daughter looked lovely holding onto her mommy’s hand.

We love this mother-daughter duo and their stunning ethnic fashion looks over the recent times. Which of these looks are your favorite? Comment down below and let us know.

