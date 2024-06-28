When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recognized her Devdas stylist after 2-3 years; latter recalls 'mere ko kahan pehchanegi'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who played the role of Parvati (Paro) in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 film Devdas, had one of the best costumes, hairstyles, and make-up looks in the movie. Remember the song, Silsila Ye Chahat Ka, in which Aishwarya carried a burning 'diya' in her hands while dancing? The actress sported wavy locks in the track.

Aishwarya's hairstylist for Silsila Ye Chahat Ka recently spoke about the actress' generosity.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan called the hairstylist by her name

In a recent interview with Bollywood Now, veteran hairstylist Maria spilled the beans about collaborating with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Devdas. Maria recalled working with the actress on one song, Silsila Ye Chahat Ka.

The hairstylist reminisced about visiting Greece for a shoot wherein she met Aishwarya Rai after a few years.

"Ek din main Greece gayi thi to udhar Aishwarya Rai aur Abhishek Bachchan aaye the. (Wahan par) seedhiyan thi, thoda andhera tha. Woh neeche utar rahi thi aur mai upar chaddh rahi thi. 2-3 saal baad mili woh mujhe (I once went to Greece. Aishwarya and Abhishek were also there. I saw Aishwarya on the stairs. I met her after 2-3 years)," Maria said.

"Maine dekha nahin, ki Aishwarya Rai mere ko kahan pehchanegi (I believed Aishwarya won't recognize me)," she shared while adding that the actress called her by her name, Maria.

Aishwarya's hairstylist from Devdas was initially unsure about talking to her, thinking the actress wouldn't reciprocate. However, she was elated that Aishwarya recognized her.

All about Devdas

Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Devdas starred Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Actors like Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar, and Dina Pathak played crucial roles in the movie.

SRK played the role of Devdas Mukherjee, a rich man who returns to India after graduating from London. Aishwarya was cast as Paro, his childhood friend and neighbor. They both are in love and want to marry each other. However, disputes in their families separate them forever.

The 2002 romantic period drama was based on the 1917 novel of the same name. It was written by Bengali novelist Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay.