WATCH: Akshay Kumar makes paps excited as he goes out for bike ride; actor's humble gesture wins over internet

Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt are often spotted with their swanky cars during their appearances in public. Be it arriving at the airport or attending a premiere, their starry entries in luxurious vehicles steal the limelight on social media.

While this is mostly the scenario in B-town, some stars ditch personal cars and sit in autorickshaws or motorcycles to showcase their down-to-earth nature. Akshay Kumar recently stepped out with his bike in public, and a video of the 56-year-old star has caught our attention on social media.

Akshay Kumar enjoys bike ride

In the video, Akshay Kumar can be seen sitting on his bike as he flaunts his luxurious vehicle in front of the paparazzi. He is flashing his million-dollar smile while posing for the cameras. Khiladi Kumar is sporting a yellow tee with a pink pig graphic over it. He paired his T-shirt with olive green trousers and sunglasses.

The clip begins with Akshay holding his helmet as he gets clicked by the paparazzi. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor then gives his sunglasses to someone standing near him and goes away from the spot.

Watch the clip here:

Akshay Kumar's work front

Akshay Kumar made his Bollywood debut with Saugandh, a romantic action film, in 1991. Akshay is best known for movies like Khiladi, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, Andaaz, Garam Masala, Namastey London, Welcome, Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Ajnabee to name a few.

Akshay was recently seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's action film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, alongside his co-stars Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar. He recently finished shooting Jolly LLB 3, the third installment of the Jolly LLB franchise. Jolly LLB 3 will also star Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla and Huma Qureshi.

Meanwhile, the 56-year-old star is gearing up for Rohit Shetty's directorial venture, Singham Again, the third installment of the Singham franchise. The upcoming action entertainer will also feature Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Apart from these films, Akshay Kumar also has Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.

