WATCH: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff fans wear customized t-shirts, dance, and cheer as they enjoy BMCM in theater

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been running successfully in theaters. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. We all know that Khiladi Kumar and the War actor enjoy a massive fan following, and there is no denying this fact.

Imagine the madness when these two are sharing the screen space and that too for an action film. Well, their craze is not only in India but in several other countries as well. Now, we got our hands on a video of some Ethiopian fans dancing in the theatres while watching this film.

Ethiopian fans dance in theatre

In the video posted by one of the fan pages on X named Akshay Kumar Fan Group, we can see the crowd dancing and rejoicing in the theatre while Mast Malang from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan plays in the background. Many fans wearing white t-shirts with ‘Akki’ written on them can be seen matching the hookstep of the song.

Check it out:

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan includes Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the mass entertainer is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Sky Force. This film promises to tell the untold, true story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. The upcoming aerial action drama features Akshay Kumar as an Indian Air Force Officer and will mark the debut of Veer Pahariya as an actor. Sky Force is helmed by Sandeep Kewlani & Abhishek Kapur. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik and is slated for release on Oct 2, 2024.

