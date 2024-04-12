Karan Johar calls Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ‘festive bonanza’; says 'can’t wait to watch' Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

This Eid saw the release of two highly anticipated films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan. BMCM is an action-packed film with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead, while Maidaan is a biographical sports drama headlined by Ajay Devgn. Filmmaker Karan Johar has now given a shoutout to both the movies, appreciating the dynamic duo of BMCM and expressing his excitement to watch Ajay’s performance in the biopic.

Karan Johar showcases his support for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan

Today, on April 12, Karan Johar took to his Instagram account, and extended his support and compliments to the recently released films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan.

Karan shared a poster of BMCM, featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, on his Instagram Stories and exclaimed, “A must watch festive bonanza! With action on the highest and hugest level! The 2 miyas make for a rocking duo!!! @akshaykumar @tigerjackieshroff @jackie_bhagnani @aliabbaszafar.”

Alongside a poster of Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, Karan wrote, “Have heard the most incredible things about MAIDAAN!! I also can’t wait to watch what is universally touted as @ajaydevgn’s career best performance! @iamitrsharma @boney.kapoor @zeestudiosofficial.”

More about the movies Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan

The cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan includes Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the mass entertainer is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

On the other hand, Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn, as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. Presented by Zee Studios & Bayview Projects in association with Fresh Lime Films, the film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla.

The teams of both the films had been busy promoting for the past few weeks. The full-fledged release of these cinematic ventures took place on April 11, on the festive occasion of Eid.

