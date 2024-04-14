WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh gives shoutout to ‘fan girl foreva’ Kareena Kapoor as he sings Naina; Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon and more groove at Mumbai concert

The heartthrob of the Punjabi music industry, Diljit Dosanjh made Mumbai groove to his tunes at his concert hosted on April 13. The actor-singer performed for his scores of fans including several Bollywood stars. While Kareena Kapoor Khan missed the event, Dosanjh didn’t forget to give his Crew co-star a shoutout at the musical night. Several other stars were also seen grooving to his beats.

Diljit Dosanjh gives a shoutout to Kareena Kapoor Khan at his Mumbai concert

Diljit Dosanjh first worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film Udta Punjab. Since then, the stars have shared a very cordial bond. The Punjabi singer-actor is also often seen hyping Bebo at public events. The recent one being his concert in Mumbai that was hosted on April 13. While on stage in front of thousands of fans, the Chamkila actor compared her to Beyonce and Rihanna.

He also gave a shoutout to his Crew co-star as he sang the song Naina from the film and received a roaring applause from his fans. When this clip reached Kareena, she was quick to share it on her Instagram stories. She also called herself Diljit’s ‘Fan Girl Foreva.”

Several inside videos from the happening event also went viral online. We can see the impressive entry the star made to the event with his entourage of smartly dressed men. Dosanjh looked cool in his baggy outfit that he paired with a bright red turban while singing Lover. He also graciously greeted the audience with folded hands for the love they were showering on him. In another clip we see Iulia Vantur enjoying the night with Arbaaz Khan’s wife Sshura Khan. The last clip shows how Diljit gave a shoutout to Bebo.

Several inside videos from the event also went viral online. In one clip, actor-comedian and host Maniesh Paul was seen grooving to Diljit Dosanjh’s songs with Varun Dhawan. In another clip, Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon joined the party and grooved to his song Born To Shine.

Chamkila director Imtiaz Ali also attended the musical event. The filmmaker also took a selfie from the concert and posted it on his Instagram stories with the caption, “@diljitdosanjh rocks everytime!” The singer was quick to acknowledge his post and responded, “Sir we love you.”

After the success of Crew with Bebo, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, he acted in the recently released OTT movie Amar Singh Chamkila with Parineeti Chopra.

