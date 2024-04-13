Parineeti Chopra admits Amar Singh Chamkila was something for which she has waited for years; Thanks Imtiaz Ali for THIS

Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila, starring Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh, was released on Netflix on April 12. The film, which is based on the real-life story of Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, has been receiving positive reviews. Ever since the trailer was released, the excitement levels of the fans were high, and now, after the release of the film, fans cannot contain it. Today, the actress took to her Instagram handle to express gratitude towards Imtiaz.

Parineeti Chopra expresses gratitude

Sharing on her Instagram stories, Parineeti Chopra shared a note which read, “I am glad that I was able to make an impact with my work in Chamkila. This is something I’ve waited for years… Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for believing in my talent and giving me this opportunity.”

Check it out:

During a recent interview with Film Companion, Diljit Dosanjh opened up about the challenges he and his co-star Parineeti Chopra faced in acing the styles of Chamkila and Amarjot. He said, "It was tough. It was difficult because people have heard Chamkila's songs like rhymes. So if someone else is singing it, it will 101 percent look odd. But we have tried, and AR Rahman sir's team has helped us a lot."

On April 4, Parineeti Chopra shared a video where we could see a reel and real-life Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot. The video was a collage of numerous real pictures of the slain singers of Punjab with the ones recreated by Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh for the film.

About Chamkila

The upcoming movie will explore the life and times of the legendary Punjabi artist Amar Singh Chamkila. Known for his record-breaking music and electrifying live performances in the 1980s, Chamkila features Diljit Dosanjh as the singer and Parineeti Chopra as his wife. The movie has been bankrolled by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.

