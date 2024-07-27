‘Bang Kim Han let’s get it’: BTS’ RM reacts to being called South Korea’s representative alongside kimchi and hanbok at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

BTS' RM took to Instagram to celebrate one year of being 'bald' for his mandatory military service by sharing a series of new photos. He also expressed his reaction to BTS being recognized as a representative of South Korea, alongside kimchi and hanbok, during the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

RM celebrates BTS name mention during 2024 Paris Olympics

On July 27th KST, BTS' RM took to his Instagram story to react to BTS being recognized as a representative of South Korea alongside kimchi and hanbok during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. Kimchi, a food closely associated with South Korea, and hanbok, traditional Korean clothing, are well-known symbols of the country. Being mentioned in the same breath as these iconic elements is a significant honor for BTS, highlighting their global impact and association with South Korean culture.

He captioned the post with "bang kim han let's get it," celebrating the mention. The picture he shared highlighted facts about South Korea, including its capital, population, language, and currency, as well as three notable aspects of Korean culture: "bang-tansonyeondan (BTS)/kim-chi/han-bok." Fans took to social media to celebrate this moment, appreciating RM's awareness of the significant impact his group is making on a global scale.

Advertisement

BTS’ RM celebrates on year ‘bald’ anniversary

RM recently delighted his fans by sharing a series of nostalgic photos on Instagram to mark the first anniversary of his shaved head. His caption, “1 year anniversary of becoming bald,” reflects on a significant personal milestone from last year, when he shaved his head before starting his mandatory military service.

The photo dump features a variety of snapshots from the past year, showcasing RM’s distinctive buzz cut and his characteristic "boyfriend vibes." Among the images, fans are treated to a playful moment where RM holds a distorting mirror, creating a humorous effect on his face.

Other pictures include casual mirror selfies, charming personal shots of him standing beside a car with one hand on his head, and a joyful pose where he’s caught clutching an umbrella.

One striking image is a black-and-white photo of RM with a serious expression, directly engaging the camera. This is contrasted by a more relaxed shot of him sitting on the ground with his arms folded around his knees, likely taken during a shoot for his recently released solo album, Right Place Wrong Person. The rapper, currently enlisted in the military, recently appeared in a pre-recorded video for MMM - Mini & Moni Music alongside BTS' Jimin. In the video, RM reviewed Jimin's second solo album, MUSE, together with Jimin himself.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: South Koreans slam 2024 Paris Olympics for misidentifying country as North Korea during opening ceremony; Report