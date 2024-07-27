When Mammootty rejected starring as antagonist in Pawan Kalyan’s movie by comparing himself to THIS actor

Mammootty continues to remain an unparalleled mega star in the Malayalam film industry, making millions of his fans swoon over with his performances on the celluloid. Apart from his professional highlights, the actor is also known for his humble nature and charismatic personality.

However, there was once a time when Mammootty simply refused to be roped in for a certain role in a film that was headlined by Pawan Kalyan. While it is common practice for many actors to refuse certain roles, it was Mammootty’s startling response which left many puzzled. Well, read on to know more!

Mammootty refused to star as a villain opposite to Pawan Kalyan

As quoted by India Today, back in 2019, during the trailer launch event of the film Mamangam, Allu Aravind had revealed an interesting anecdote about Mammootty. He remembered how once he wished to rope in the Maniyara actor as a villain for one of his films, opposite Pawan Kalyan. While Allu didn’t reveal the name of the film, it led to speculation that he was talking about the 2008 project, Jalsa.

Coming back to Allu Aravind’s revelation, the producer shared how he approached Mammootty and even explained to the actor that the role in question was a fairly strong part of the film. However, the veteran star simply refused, but in his own style, with a startling reason behind it.

Mammootty compared himself to Chiranjeevi

Allu Aravind then went on to narrate the conversation he had with Mammootty over this refusal and how the actor gave a surprising reason behind his decision. The former revealed that the Vetta actor counter asked the filmmaker if he would consider it appropriate to offer such a role to an actor like Chiranjeevi, one of the leading icons of Telugu cinema.

Advertisement

Well, after sharing Mammootty’s response, Allu Aravind admitted that he understood the reason and the mistake that he committed by offering such a role to him.

Mammootty’s work front

Mammootty is one such actor who has extensively worked in a number of regional language films, including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and even Hindi films. He was last seen in the Malayali film Turbo, which was released in May 2024. Moving forward, he would be a part of another Malayali film, Bazuka, which is expected to release sometime next year.

ALSO READ: Nag Ashwin recalls convincing SS Rajamouli for a special appearance in Kalki 2898 AD: ‘Gracious enough...’