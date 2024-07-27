Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey on how he would treat Lovekesh Kataria if he behaved this way outside, ‘Jo bhasha ka…’

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is in the final week and the viewers are glued to the screen to see which top 5 contestants make it to the Grand Finale. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar (July 26 episode), contestants were seen showing their true colors and breaking their groups.

Among all the contestants, nominated contestant Lovekesh Kataria probably has enmity with almost all the housemates. In the latest episode, Ranvir Shorey was heard expressing his frustration with the YouTuber.

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Ranvir Shorey expresses frustration over Lovekesh Kataria

Ranvir Shorey and Lovekesh Kataria didn’t get along since the beginning of the Anil Kapoor-hosted show. In the latest episode, Lovekesh Kataria asked Ranvir Shorey about his health and later the Bollywood actor was heard talking to his group and bashing the YouTuber for his behavior.

Shorey said to Armaan Malik, “Jo bhasha ka prayog actually Lovekesh ke liye sahi hain na, wo mein yaha use nahi kar sakti. Ye bahar mere saath ayese try kare na, uska mein pant utar du. Aab I don’t know uski koi ijjat hain ya nahi, par mere bachi kuchi ka mein dhyan du, aab mein nahi kar sakta na.”

“(The language that is actually appropriate for Lovekesh, I cannot use here. If he tries that with me outside, I will pull his pants down. Now, I don’t know if he has any respect or not, but I will take care of whatever little respect I have left.)”

About Ranvir Shorey and Lovekesh Kataria's equation

These two contestants never got along well. On several occasions, they were seen getting into a war of words. In a recent task, when the contestants had to vlog, Lovekesh Kataria chose to bash the Bollywood actor, for which he thrashed him.

Even during the recent ration distribution, Ranvir was frustrated with the YouTuber and decided to cut off milk and ghee from their team's ration because of Kataria's behavior.

Lovekesh Kataria is nominated this week along with Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey. It would be interesting to see who leaves the house after coming so close to the Finale.

