Top 11 highest-paid Tamil actors who rule Kollywood: From Rajinikanth to Thalapathy Vijay

The amount of money a movie makes and how famous the actor is can decide who gets paid the most. These rankings have always been changing over time. Just one movie can totally shake up an actor's ranking in the film industry.

In this article, we'll take a look at some of the highest-paid actors in Kollywood. Check it out to see the top 11 highest-paid Tamil actors, from Rajinikanth to Thalapathy Vijay .

Highest-paid Tamil actors

1. Rajinikanth

Remuneration - Rs 115cr to 270cr per film

Top movies - Thalapathi, Baasha, Padaiyappa, Jailer, Sivaji, Arunachalam, Muthu

The first on the list is the legendary actor Rajinikanth. He is not just the highest-paid Tamil actor but the second-highest-paid actor in India after Shah Rukh Khan. Rajinikanth’s remuneration per movie is between Rs 115 cr to 270 cr per film.

The superstar has received several awards for his immense contributions to Indian cinema including the prestigious Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. Primarily starring in Tamil movies, Rajinikanth has also worked in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Hollywood movies.

2. Thalapathy Vijay

Remuneration - Rs 130cr to 250cr per film

Top movies - Varisu, Ghilli, Mersal, Theri, Thuppakki, Bigil, Leo, Puli

Thalapathy Vijay, who has been in the industry since the early 1990s, has overcome several obstacles and conquered countless hearts. Once ridiculed for his appearance and skills, this superstar has emerged as a superstar who inspires many. Vijay charges between Rs 130cr to 250cr per film.

3. Prabhas

Remuneration - 100cr to 200cr per film

Top movies - Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali, Saalar, Varsham, Yogi, Munna

The next on the list of highest-paid Tamil actors is Prabhas. He is regarded as the First Pan-Indian Superstar. Prabhas debuted with the film Eeswar but attained his breakthrough with the action-romance Varsham. He has acted in commercially successful films such as Chatrapathi, Bujjigadu, Billa, Darling, and Mr. Perfect.

Today with films like Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali, and Salaar, Prabhas is one of the biggest actors in India. He charges 100cr to 200cr per film.

4. Ajith Kumar

Remuneration - Rs 105cr to 165cr per film

Top movies - Viswasam, Vidaamuyarchi, Thunivu, Valimai, Veeram, Vedalam

Ajith Kumar is an Indian film actor who has primarily been involved in Tamil cinema. He is undoubtedly one of the leading actors in Tamil Cinema.

He began his acting career as a supporting actor in a Telugu film before gaining critical recognition in the Tamil thriller Aasai (1995). And what followed is called history. This superstar now charges Rs 105cr to 165cr per film.

5. Kamal Haasan

Remuneration - Rs 100cr to 150cr per film

Top movies - Indian, Vikram, Kalki 2898 AD, Papanasam, Vishwaroopam, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu

The next on the list of 11 highest-paid Tamil actors is the legendary superstar Kamal Haasan. As per reports, he charges somewhere between Rs 100 cr to 150cr per film. Kamal Haasan has been an integral part of Indian cinema for over 6 decades now. He has starred in several South films as well as in Hindi films.

Kamal Haasan was last seen in Indian 2, the sequel of his 1996 film. The sequel was released on July 12, 2024, and was helmed by S Shankar.

6. Suriya

Remuneration - Rs 60 cr per film

Top movies - Ghajini, Aaru, Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Singam, Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Up next, we have our very own dashing superstar Suriya. Born on July 23, 1975, to actor Sivakumar and his wife Lakshmi, he is one of the most versatile and talented actors in the industry. Suriya just celebrated his 49th birthday but with looks like that, it is quite impossible to guess his age.

Suriya made his debut in the film industry in 1997 with Nerukku Ner, which starred Thalapathy Vijay. But it was his role in Nandha in 2001 that truly brought him recognition and popularity. His breakthrough commercial success came with the thriller Kaakha Kaakha in 2003.

Suriya has delivered several award-winning performances in films like Pithamgan, Perazhagan, Ghajini, Vaaranam Aayiram, Singham, and Jai Bhim, among others.

7. Dhanush

Remuneration - Rs 20cr to 50cr per film

Top movies - Captain Miller, Raanjhanaa, Maari, Asuran, Polladhavan

Dhanush is an Indian film actor, producer, lyricist, and playback singer who has worked predominantly in Tamil cinema apart from other South languages and Hindi films. He also won the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor for Aadukalam in 2011.

The same year, Dhanush received international attention for his song Why This Kolaveri Di, which went on to become the most-viewed Indian song on YouTube at the time. As per IMDb, he charges Rs 20cr to 50cr per film.

8. Sivakarthikeyan

Remuneration - Rs 20cr to 35cr per film

Top movies - Maaveeran, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Velaikkaran, Hero , Kanaa

Apart from being an actor, Sivakarthikeyan Doss fondly called Sivakarthikeyan is a lyricist, producer, and television presenter who predominantly works in the Tamil film industry. He began his career as a stand-up comedian in Kalakka povadhu yaaru (2005), a Tamil reality TV show. In 2012, Sivakarthikeyan debuted with the film Marina.

His other notable films include Seema Raja (2018), Hero (2019), Don (2022), and Ayalaan (2024). Sivakarthikeyan produces films under his own production house, Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

9. Karthi

Remuneration - Rs 15cr to 35cr per film

Top movies - Kaithi, Sardar, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Aayirathil Oruvan, Madras

Up next is Suriya’s younger brother and another notable actor from the Tamil film industry - Karthi. He made his acting debut with the Tamil film Paruthiveeran (2007), starring Priyamani and Saravanan. As per IMDb, he charges Rs 15cr to 35cr per film.

10. Vikram

Remuneration - Rs 20cr to 30cr per film

Top movies - I, Anniyan, Ponniyin Selvan: I, Iru Mugan, Kadaram Kondan

Vikram made his film debut in 1990 with the film En Kadhal Kanmani. It was followed by Tamil and Telugu films and supporting roles in Malayalam films.

Having achieved critical and commercial success with Sethu (1999), he has appeared in many commercially successful films and has received critical acclaim for many of them as well. He has won one National Film Award for Best Actor for Pithamagan in 2003. As per IMDb, Vkram charges Rs 20cr to 30cr per film.

11. Vijay Sethupathi

Remuneration - 3cr to 21cr per movie per film

Top movies - Maharaja, Vikram, Vikram Vedha, Viduthalai Part 1, Super Deluxe, DSP, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Last but not least, we have Vijay Sethupathi. This superstar is a household name, known for his versatile acting skills. From playing the lead role to portraying a menacing villain, Vijay never fails to impress the viewers with his outstanding performances.

He was last seen in Maharaja, a crime-thriller which was directed by Nithilan Swaminathan.

