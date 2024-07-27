Tamil film Raayan had an excellent opening at the Indian box office yesterday. The Dhanush starrer grossed Rs. 16 crore approx on its first day, which is the career-best collection for the actor, surpassing his previous high of Rs. 11.25 crore with Karnan in 2021. Additionally, the film grossed USD 850K (Rs. 7 crore) overseas, with a strong start in the Middle East, where it grossed USD 325K. This brings its opening day worldwide gross to Rs. 23 crore.

In Tamil Nadu, the film grossed nearly Rs. 11 crore, setting the new first-day record for Dhanush, once again surpassing Karnan. The film might have earned a crore or so more if not for competition from Deadpool and Wolverine, which took up some screenings, particularly in larger multiplexes. The initial audience reception seems to be fine and the film shall collect well over the weekend, which could go over Rs. 30 crore in the state.

Elsewhere, the Telugu dubbed version of the film grossed Rs. 2 crore plus in AP/TS, which can be termed as decent. Karnataka and Kerala also opened well, both getting record numbers for Dhanush. There was also a Hindi dubbed version of the film, but that was pretty much a washout with a paltry Rs. 25 lakhs first day.

The territorial breakdown for first-day box office collections of Raayan is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 11.00 Cr. AP/TS Rs. 2.25 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 1.80 Cr. Kerala Rs. 0.85 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.35 Cr. INDIA Rs. 16.25 Cr. Middle East USD 325,000 United States USD 90,000 Canada USD 65,000 Malaysia USD 125,000 Rest of Asia USD 75,000 UK USD 60,000 Rest of Europe USD 50,000 Oceania USD 50,000 Rest of World USD 10,000 OVERSEAS USD 850,000

(Rs. 7.00 Cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 23.25 Cr.

