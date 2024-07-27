On July 25, team Khel Khel Mein launched their first song, Hauli Hauli, featuring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal. This song kicked off the 20-day promotional campaign of this Bhushan Kumar and Ashwin Varde-produced comedy directed by Mudassar Aziz. Ever since, there has been a buzz on the social media surrounding the theatrical trailer of the comic caper.

Khel Khel Mein Trailer out on August 2

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the theatrical trailer of Khel Khel Mein will be launched at a grand event in Mumbai on August 2. “Team Khel Khel Mein has planned a unique media event involving a bus on August 2 in Mumbai in the presence of the entire star-cast – Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal – alongside the director Mudassar Aziz and the co-producers Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl,” revealed a source close to the development.

Khel Khel Mein Trailer Run Time is 3 Minutes & 8 Seconds

The theatrical trailer of Khel Khel Mein has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification, with a run time of 3 minutes 8 seconds. “It’s an entertaining trailer, giving an insight into the mad world of this comic caper. It’s loaded with gags and unfolds the core plot of this film for the first time for the viewers,” the source added.

Khel Khel Mein is the first collaboration of Akshay and Mudassar and is all set to hit the big screen on August 15, 2024. The film marks the return of Akshay Kumar to the comic space after a while and is touted to be a pure family entertainer. It’s also the big screen comeback film for Fardeen Khan, who recently made an appearance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Heera Mandi. The Independence Day 2024 weekend will see a 3-way clash between Stree 2 (Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao), Khel Khel Mein (Akshay Kumar) and Vedaa (John Abraham) Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

