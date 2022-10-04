WATCH: Saba Pataudi shares montage of memories on her ‘baby sister’ Soha Ali Khan’s birthday
Soha Ali Khan has turned a year older and celebrates her birthday today.
Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi and Saif Ali Khan are one of the coolest brother-sisters in Bollywood. They give us major sibling goals. However, it is a rare occasion that they get clicked together, but Saba often shares their childhood pictures. Today, Soha Ali Khan has turned a year older and wishes are coming in from all the corners. On this special occasion, Saba shared a video in which we can see their childhood memories.
Saba wrote, “Soha...Times together. Our journey ahead....Then n Now....Memories... unfold. All these special days n moments, We've shared, Looking back...beautiful times. Love U! Wishing You..all the VERY Best. Happy Birthday My baby sister . Ps. Random pics. Didn't specifically include or exclude ANY1. Mostly Just US.” Many fans also wished the actress on her birthday. In fact, Saba recently also shared a picture with Soha and wrote, “LOVE Both....Sister n MY Inni jaan Always....!”
Talking about Soha, she stars in the web series Hush Hush with Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna in the lead roles.
Watch the video here:
Sharing the poster, Soha Ali Khan wrote, “Spilling the beans soon, until then let's keep it #HushHushOnPrime, Sep 22.” The poster looks quite interesting, and we can’t wait to get a peek into their not-so-perfect lives. Shahana Goswami also shared the poster and wrote, “My lips are sealed…but we’ve got secrets to spill.” Fans showed their excitement by dropping encouraging comments. While one social media user wrote, “Look forward to watching it .. best wishes to you n the team,” another one commented, “Trust Shahana to always chose interesting projects! Looking forward to this one!”
