WATCH: Saba Pataudi shares montage of memories on her ‘baby sister’ Soha Ali Khan’s birthday

Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi and Saif Ali Khan are one of the coolest brother-sisters in Bollywood. They give us major sibling goals. However, it is a rare occasion that they get clicked together, but Saba often shares their childhood pictures. Today, Soha Ali Khan has turned a year older and wishes are coming in from all the corners. On this special occasion, Saba shared a video in which we can see their childhood memories.

Saba wrote, “Soha...Times together. Our journey ahead....Then n Now....Memories... unfold. All these special days n moments, We've shared, Looking back...beautiful times. Love U! Wishing You..all the VERY Best. Happy Birthday My baby sister . Ps. Random pics. Didn't specifically include or exclude ANY1. Mostly Just US.” Many fans also wished the actress on her birthday. In fact, Saba recently also shared a picture with Soha and wrote, “LOVE Both....Sister n MY Inni jaan Always....!”