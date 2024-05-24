‘Shah Rukh Khan is such a down-to-earth fella,’ says KKR cricketer Phil Salt; calls actor ‘Brilliant’

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors, not just in India but also worldwide. After entertaining his audience with three releases last year, Shah Rukh has been enjoying his time in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The superstar has been constantly seen at his team's matches.

In a recent interview, Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Phil Salt showered Shah Rukh with praise and lauded his down-to-earth nature.

Phil Salt praises KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan and talks about his humble nature

English cricketer Phil Salt, who plays for KKR in the IPL, talked about Shah Rukh Khan in a recent interview with his franchise. He stated, “SRK is brilliant. He’s full of energy all the time.” Praising his humility, Salt continued, “If you just met him and you didn’t know who he was, you’d have no idea that he’s this big star in so many different fields just because he’s such a down-to-earth fella.”

Salt said that he couldn't speak highly enough of him. He also revealed that King Khan was really invested in the players of KKR and just wished to see them perform well.

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh’s team, KKR, has reached the finals of the IPL 2024. They will be playing the high-stakes match on May 26 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Phil Salt won’t be a part of the match as he already returned to England prior to the playoffs.

About Shah Rukh Khan’s health

Shah Rukh Khan was unwell after attending the first qualifier between KKR and the Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 21. He was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad due to heat stroke and dehydration. However, his manager, Pooja Dadlani, gave an update on his health yesterday, May 23.

In a tweet, “Pooja stated, “To all of Mr Khan’s fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern.”

Later at night, Shah Rukh was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he returned after being discharged. His wife, Gauri Khan, and children, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan were also captured on their return.

