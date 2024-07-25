Mira Rajput’s vacay wardrobe from bold red to sleek monochrome is nothing but a fashion dream; take cues

Mira Rajput Kapoor is currently having a wonderful vacation with her family and her outfits are giving away all the vacay feels one needs. If you are, for instance, planning your next vacation, Mira’s fashion choices are perfect.

Mrs Kapoor's travel dress code is all things casual and on the go. She is spotted in outfits that are both comfortable and fashionable, perfect for a summer vacation. From pants to jackets, her style is perfect for keeping cool while looking stylish. Let’s pay some more attention to her vacation-friendly looks.

Mira’s denim on denim look

The 29-year-old showcased a stunning denim on denim look that featured a long denim shirt with classic collars and full sleeves that she rolled up from the front, It also came with floral embroidery that made her denim shirt look unique. Underneath it, she wore a simple white t-shirt. This kept the look fresh and balanced.

To complete her denim ensemble, Mira chose wide leg denim pants which gave a relaxed, comfortable and chic look to her outfit. To add a touch of luxury, she accessorized her fit with a Dior cross body bag and wore golden hoop earrings which complemented her outfit nicely.

For make-up, she kept it minimal, opting for a fresh-faced look with just a hint of glow. This simple approach let her outfit shine.

Mira Kapoor’s red co-ord set

Mira turned heads with a striking red co-ord set from the brand Verano, and it's a great example of how to rock a monochrome vacation look. Her outfit featured a vibrant red shirt with bell sleeves and button-down collar and front placket.

She paired it with matching red trousers, which had the same print on the hem as the shirt. The cohesive look made her outfit appear perfectly coordinated. She accessorized her red outfit with a Dior cross body bag. Her Loro Pianna loafers made the outfit perfect for the day.

Mira Kapoor’s monochrome look

If you want to keep it sleek and stylish, Mira’s monochrome outfit is perfect. During her vacation, she wore a crisp white shirt adorned with black patterns. She tucked the shirt neatly into white trousers, creating a clean and polished look.

To complement her monochrome look, she opted for simple yet subtle golden earrings and black sunglasses that gave her outfit a cool look. She carried an iconic black lady Dior bag which brought a touch of luxury. The yellow sliders added a pop of color to look. She kept her make-up minimal and her hair was styled in a sleek ponytail which finished her look.

If you require any stylish inspirations regarding your next vacation, take a look at Mira Kapoor’s vacay apparel. No other vacation outfits possess such a combination of gracefulness, colors and coziness like they do. Have fun packing your bags!

In the meantime, let us know your thoughts on these looks in the comments section below!

