5 times Mira Rajput proved with her expensive bags that when it comes to luxury, she never settles for less

Mira Rajput Kapoor is famous for her exquisite sense of style and elegance. But although she’s not an actress, she has managed to carve out a space in the fashion world that is entirely her own, intriguing everyone from trendsetters to watchful fashion critiques. Her sense of style has not only established trends but also showed us love for luxury, especially when it comes to designer handbags.

From Classic styles to statement pieces, Mira’s bag collection is a testament to her refined taste and understanding of fashion. Let’s take a closer look at her expensive bags.

Loewe Mini gate dual bag

The Loewe dual mini gate bag is indeed a notable addition to Mira Kapoor’s impressive handbag collection. The bags compact size and structured silhouette makes it perfect for various occasions and also aligns with Mira’s fashionable approach.

She paired it with chic daywear featuring a puffer jacket and denim jeans and bag added a touch of luxury. Her bag costs around 2,04,000. She wore it in crossbody style and it comes with a saddle-stitched knotted leather strap.

Bottega Venetta leather handbag

Mira Kapoor’s fashion collection includes a standout accessory: A green Bottega Venetta bag that perfectly complements her trendsetting style. Her bag comes with two fabric bodies with a triangle cut-out handle and knot tassel detail that hangs from the base of the bag.

Mira wore the bag with a little black dress and the vibrant green color provided fresh and lively contrast to the subdued piece.

Celine Triomphe bag in tan color

The Celine Triomphe bag in tan color acts as a statement piece in her luxe bag closet. Her bag is crafted from calfskin with a shoulder leather strap and it closes with a golden Triomphe clasp. The bag comes with a price tag of Rs. 3,44,534. She paired the bag with tailored trousers, shrug and bralette in beige color and her luxurious bag created a perfect contrast.

Louis Vuitton petite malle boxy bag

For a wedding day in February, Mira perfectly exemplified her refined taste by wearing a pastel pink floral saree. What really stood out was her choice of accessories. Mira carried a Louis Vuitton petite malle boxy bag, a stunning addition that balanced her feminine ensemble.

This luxury bag, with its chic design and exquisite craftsmanship comes with a jaw dropping price tag of Rs.5,41,772. Its high price reflects not only its exclusivity but also its role in elevating Mira’s already classy look.

Valentino Garavani shoulder bag

Mira Kapoor shared a chic look on Instagram, wearing a vibrant tropical printed romper that radiated a summary, playful vibe. To complement her outfit, she chose a sleek Valentino Garavani shoulder bag in black. The classic accessory seamlessly transitions from day to night, adding a touch of luxury and refinement to her laid-back ensemble.

Mira Kapoor has made her mark in the fashion world showing that you don't need to be an actress to become a style icon. Her classy outfits and impressive set of designer bags showcase her passion for high-end fashion and her knack for staying on top of trends.

As Mira keeps serving up eye-catching looks and gorgeous arm candy, she stays a favorite in the fashion scene motivating many with her sleek and put-together style choices.

What are your thoughts on Mira Kapoor’s luxury bags collection? Do tell us below!

