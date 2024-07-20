Mira Rajput Kapoor is taking the fashion world by storm with her signature style, which has a touch of understated elegance. She expertly combines timeless pieces with modern trends, resulting in a rather polished yet approachable aesthetic.

Unlike many Bollywood wives, Mira goes above and beyond to prioritize comfort, minimalism, and simplicity. This is what makes her a relatable style icon for divas seeking relaxed fits.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s just zoom right in and have a detailed glance at Mira Rajput Kapoor’s latest head-turning crimson red-hued vacation-ready ensemble that made us swoon.

Mira Rajput Kapoor’s gasp-worthy look:

Mira Rajput Kapoor’s latest ensemble, with its beyond-vibrant look, was equal parts sassy and comfy. The mother of two’s outfit featured a classy co-ord set that had a multicolored floral-inspired print on the shirt as well as on the edges of the pants.

The ensemble had a full-sleeved, button-up shirt with a crisp collared neckline. The bell-shaped wide edges of the sleeves also elevated the diva’s mesmerizing look. Even the oversized silhouette of the shirt made it look awesome.

Mira, who is currently vacationing in London with her family, further paired her shirt with matching ankle-length, high-waisted red pants. She further smartly tucked in her shirt to slightly accentuate her well-toned silhouette. Lastly, the bright hue of the ensemble literally popped against the health enthusiast’s modern look. The wide-legged jeans just enhanced her overall appearance.

The Kabir Singh actor’s bae completed the crimson look with beige sneakers. They also gave the diva’s outfit a rather sporty edge. However, you can also wear a look as classy as this one with boots for an edgy twist or with cool and chic flat sandals for a more casual look.

Mira Rajput’s accessories and glam choices:

Talking about her accessories, Kapoor decided to take the minimalistic route. She went with small Gen-Z-approved gold hoops, animal-printed and dark-tinted brown sunglasses, and a bling-worthy ring on her finger.

She also gave a luxe touch to her ensemble with a high-end Christian Dior sling bag that perfectly matched her sport sneakers. These picks added to her formal look without taking any deserving attention away from it.

For her makeup look, Mira kept things subtle with a natural-looking and resplendent base, some light eyeshadow, and expertly filled eyebrows. She also added a pop of color with some rouge blush on her cheeks. Lastly, the diva completed her look with a touch of lip gloss.

Last but not least, let’s talk about Rajput’s hairstyle. The businesswoman left her dark tresses open and styled them into a sleek and straight look with a stylish side parting. The well-combed and smooth base also added some charm, bounce, and volume to her luscious locks.

So, what do you think of Mira Rajput’s vacation look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

