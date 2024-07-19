Mira Kapoor, in white heart cut-out jacket and taupe trousers, is giving vacation style a whole new meaning

Bollywood power couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor took a break from their packed schedules to enjoy a family getaway. Mira Kapoor, known for her flawless fashion sense, posted snapshots from their trip on social media, and it's clear that her outfits have raised the bar for vacation style.

Her outfit works for sunny days and fancy night outs showing how to look good while taking it easy. Let’s take a closer look at her latest vacation outfit to incorporate similar elements in your vacation attire.

Mira Kapoor’s vacation look

Mira’s vacation ensemble featured a white crisp cropped jacket that stole the show. The jacket, designed with a structured collar and charming heart shaped cut-outs, added a playful yet elegant touch to her outfit. The heart motifs provided a subtle hint of whimsy without overpowering the overall look. The cropped design of the jacket offered a flattering silhouette, enhancing a chic layer.

Underneath the jacket, the star wife opted for a classic white ribbed top with round neckline and golden chain details on it. The simplicity of the top allowed the jacket to be the focal point, while ensuring her look remains polished.

The mother of two paired her white jacket and top with taupe-colored ankle-length trousers. The neutral hue provided a perfect balance to the bright white pieces and created a soothing color palette. The tailored fit of the trousers ensured it remained comfortable and elegant.

Mira Kapoor’s accessories and glam

Her outfit was accessorized to perfection which featured stylish black sunglasses and also complemented the outfit’s aesthetic. For footwear, she opted for white sneakers which gave a trendy element to her outfit.

She opted for minimal make-up, featuring glossy lips, blushed cheeks and radiant base. The fresh make-up looks enhanced her features without overpowering her look. her shiny hair was left open which finished her vacation look.

Mira Kapoor- the fashionista, looks stunning on her vacation dressed up in style without compromising the comfort. Although she is dressed formally, her cropped white style heart cut-outs jacket, her ribbed top, taupe trousers, black sunglasses, and white sneakers all make her attire fashionable yet comfortable.

Almost bare-faced and with her hair open, the outfit is the perfect example for the next holiday collection. Take a cue from Mira Kapoor and elevate your vacation style with these simple yet sophisticated elements!

