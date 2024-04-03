WATCH: Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia head out for movie date, paps call them ‘power couple’

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have finally made their relationship official. And ever since that happened, their public appearances together have made their fans excited. From going on drives, dinners, public events, or film screenings, the actors are spotted at such events together, sometimes hand-in-hand. A while ago, Varma and Bhatia were papped in the city as they departed from a cinema hall after enjoying a movie night together.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia spotted hand-in-hand at a movie date

Vijay Varma started his acting career by doing minor roles in multiple films until his talent was recognized in the 2016 legal-thriller film Pink. But it was with Gully Boy that he rose to fame. Tamannaah Bhatia, on the other hand, stepped into the industry with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra when she was just 15. These two acclaimed stars have a dedicated and loyal fan following who jumped with joy when they started dating each other.

Every time the couple is seen together, the paparazzi and fans can’t help but try to get a clip of them. Hours ago, the two stars decided to treat themselves by going on a movie date. In the clip, we can also hear the camera persons dubbing them as a 'power couple'.

Take a look:

In the clip that’s been flooded with love from their admirers, they can be seen posing for shutterbugs hand-in-hand. For the night, the Entertainment actress went for an all-black look. She sported a crop top with matching trousers and accessorized it with a cap, slip-ons, and an orange luxury bag. As for her boyfriend, the Darlings actor also went with a laid-back and comfy outfit. Varma wore a graphic t-shirt in beige with black trousers. With a pair of colorful sneakers, a crossbody bag, and a hoodie, he finished off his OOTN.

After the success of the mystery thriller film Murder Mubarak, Vijay Varma started shooting for a Tamil language movie. He will also be seen in Ul Jalool Ishq soon. Whereas, Tamannaah Bhatia has wrapped up shooting for a Tamil movie and is busy with Vedaa co-starring John Abraham. She is also expected to make a special appearance in one of the songs from the film Stree 2.

