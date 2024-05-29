WATCH: Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia spotted after screening of her new film Aranmanai 4, couple pose hand-in-hand

Actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been setting major couple goals ever since they made their relationship Insta official. The celebs are now spotted together at star-studded events and out and about in Mumbai.

A while ago, the paparazzi caught them exiting a movie theatre where they went for the screening of Bhatia’s upcoming Tamil-language comedy horror film Aranmanai 4. Check it out!

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia spotted post movie screening

A while ago, the IT celebrity couple, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia smiled at the shutterbugs together as they exited a theatre in Mumbai. In the clip, the actress channelized her inner desi diva and looked pretty in a beige suit with a matching dupatta. With a pair of Indian footwear and dewy makeup, she left her straight hair open.

As for the boyfriend, Jaane Jaan actor Vijay Varma looked dapper in a purple and black shirt which he paired with black pants. The star matched his purple-hued shoes with his outfit. The couple sweetly posed for the cameramen before leaving the venue where they watched her upcoming movie Aranmanai 4.

The celebrity couple shared the screen for the first time in Lust Stories 2. However, their love blossomed after the anthology film. While talking to Tanmay Bhat, Vijay once opened up about their love story. He stated that Lust Stories was a ‘cupid’ but it wasn’t during the shoot that they started dating.

He revealed, “There was discussion of a wrap party happening but it never happened. So, we wanted to have a wrap party and only four people showed up. That day I feel I told her that I want to hang out more with you. It took 20-25 days for the first date to happen after that.”

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s work front

After doing multiple minor roles, Varma rose to fame with Pink. He then starred in several hits like Gully Boy, Mirzapur, Darlings, Dahaad, Murder Mubarak and more. He will be next seen in the Tamil film Suriya43 followed by Ul Jalool Ishq.

As for Bhatia, the Himmatwala actress is busy with multiple films in her kitty. While she is playing a key role in Vedaa, Tamannaah will be making a cameo in Stree 2 as well.

