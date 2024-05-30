When Feroz Khan kept his cancer secret on Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome set; Anees Bazmee recalls

Feroz Khan, known for his charisma and flair on screen, was adored by audiences for his memorable roles. His last cinematic appearance was in the 2007 film Welcome, where his character left a lasting impression. Director Anees Bazmee recently disclosed that, despite being aware of his terminal illness during the filming, Khan chose to keep it private.

Feroz Khan, who battled lung cancer, passed away in 2009 at the age of 69. Bazmee had previously disclosed that Khan turned down the film ten times before finally accepting it.

Feroz Khan kept his battle with cancer a secret during the Welcome shoot

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Anees Bazmee revealed that Feroz extended an invitation for dinner after watching No Entry, a film featuring his son, Fardeen Khan. Anees expressed his admiration for Feroz Khan and said, "I was always his fan. I had seen all his films. I remembered so many of his dialogues and he was shocked. He said, 'Anees, you remember all of this?' I told him that you have done such great work and we are such big fans. So it was a great friendly atmosphere."

The director also opened up about casting the actor in the role of RDX in Welcome and said, "I thought, who could portray the boss of Uday Shetty and Majnu Shetty better than Feroz Khan? However, he wasn't actively working at that time. I believe he had some inkling about his illness then. He kept making excuses, saying he didn't want to do it, but I was determined that he had to. Eventually, he agreed. The role itself wasn't initially prominent, just four scenes and the climax. But it gained significance due to his persona."

Anees expressed fond memories of collaborating with Feroz Khan, highlighting the actor's remarkable professionalism. Despite his illness, Feroz never allowed his discomfort to affect the working environment. Anees shared, "He didn’t make me realize that he isn’t well. It’s not like he wasn’t in pain but he kept his illness to himself and he did not let anyone know about it on the set."

Welcome boasted a stellar cast, including Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, and several other talented actors.

About Feroz Khan’s filmy career

Feroz Khan's journey in the film industry began with modest roles during the 1960s. Through his perseverance and commitment, he ascended to prominent leading roles in movies. He then showcased his directorial talent in acclaimed films such as Dharmatma and Qurbani.

Tragically, Feroz Khan bid farewell to the world in 2009 at the age of 69, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable contributions to Indian cinema.

