Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: A look at ICONIC Sabyasachi brides from Bollywood

It’s always special to see our favorite Bollywood stars getting hitched, whether their ceremonies are held in grand destinations or the comfort of a celebrity’s home, we are hooked to every little detail of their happily ever afters. We’d all agree that the most important part of a wedding is the bride’s attire. And one name that has become synonymous with bridal opulence and luxury is Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

His mesmerizing creations breathe life into heritage fashion and have adorned the most iconic Bollywood actresses on their special day. Walk with us down memory lane as we delve into the bridal styles of 4 movie stars who became the quintessential Sabyasachi bride.

Alia Bhatt: The Ethereal Ivory Bride

There was much excitement for the #Rahlia wedding as B-town’s star couple Alia and Ranbir made their love story official in a quaint wedding ceremony held in their house. Alia wore a hand-dyed ivory organza Sabyasachi saree for her big day, paired with an embroidered half-sleeved blouse and handwoven tissue veil. Her luminous drape was enhanced with fine gold embroidery with delicate motifs of butterflies and flowers.

Complementing her bridal ensemble, Alia adorned herself with exquisite jewelry Sabyasachi Jewelry pieces, which included a statement choker necklace, jhumkas, and a maang tikka, all decked out in uncut diamonds and strung pearls. Her bridal look was completed with a natural, dewy makeup look and soft, wavy tresses. The Heart of Stone actress’ bridal look would go on to inspire many others to depart from traditional colors and choose ivory for their wedding day.

Deepika Padukone: The Regal Maximalist Bride

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding was a vibrant celebration of love and togetherness, set against the picturesque backdrop of Lake Como in Italy. She chose an overseas destination for her ceremony but Deepika made it clear that she is all about traditions with her bright red Sabyasachi bridal ensemble. She wore a crimson and gold lehenga for her Sindhi wedding, complete with an embroidered veil that bore the incantation ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava' on the border.

The Kalki 2898 AD star accessorized her lehenga with a gold and diamond layered choker necklace, extravagant maang tikka, and nose ring, along with gilded kaleera, stacks of bangles, and several statement rings.

The intricate red lehenga and decadent jewels complemented Deepika's regal aura, making her the epitome of the traditional Indian bride. Her lavish bridal look was completed with a slick center-parted updo and smoldering black smoky eyes with lush red lips.

Anushka Sharma: The Dreamy Pastel Bride

Kickstarting the pastel wedding trend with their Tuscan wedding, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fairytale ceremony captured the imagination of their fans around the world. For her bridal look, Anushka chose a pastel pink Sabyasachi lehenga with floral embroidery and delicate sequin work. Reportedly, it took 67 artisans and 32 days to hand embroider her lehenga which featured motifs of exotic blooms, birds, and butterflies.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star paired her blush lehenga with a layered necklace of uncut diamonds and precious pink gemstones, along with jhumkas, matha patti, sparkling kaleeras, and a stack of pink bangles. Her updo was decorated with fresh hydrangeas and understated glam with pink hues finished her bridal look.

Katrina Kaif: The Traditional-Minimalist Bride

For her luxury heritage wedding in Ranthambore, Katrina donned a traditional red bridal lehenga, crafted in handwoven matka silk with fine gold embroidery and velvet zardozi borders. She paid homage to her beau Vicky Kaushal’s Punjabi roots with a bespoke veil that was trimmed with golden fringes.

Katrina paired her exquisite lehenga with an embroidered blouse with long sleeves and a plunged neckline. Draped in a signature Sabyasachi style, one corner of her dupatta was tied to her wrist and the other went over her head.

The star of Tiger 3 accessorized her bridal attire with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery pieces that were made from gold, uncut diamonds, and pearls. She added custom-made kaleera and bangles personalized charms and coins. Katrina kept her hair and make-up minimal with subtle kohled eyes and nude lips, while fresh flowers completed her sleek updo.

Each resplendent in their unique bridal ensembles, our 4 iconic leading ladies have given us wedding fashion goals that best exemplify Sabyasachi’s ability to weave unparalleled sartorial experiences. Whether you love the subtlety of ivory and pastels or the timeless appeal of red, their bridal looks will forever inspire style seekers and brides-to-be.

Which Bollywood bride’s look is your personal favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

