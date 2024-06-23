Kareena Kapoor Khan gives peek into 'Sundays by her window' as she enjoys a sunny day in London

Kareena Kapoor is currently in London with husband Saif Ali Khan and kids-Taimur and Jeh. The actress has been offering a peek into her vacations on and off. While fans have already been gushing over her travel diaries, the actress gave a picturesque view of Sundays from her window.

Kareena Kapoor gives a peek into her Sunday from London vacations

On Sunday, June 23, a while back, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared an endearing selfie from her hotel room. In the photograph, the actress can be seen looking away from the camera as she clicked a selfie sitting on the couch enjoying the outside view on a sunny day from her room’s window.

The Crew actress enjoying her vacations in her comfort space was seen sporting a striped t-shirt and hair tied in a ponytail. “Sundays by my window,” she wrote in the caption, followed by a rainbow and a red-heart emoji.

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor's endearing London dump ft. husband Saif Ali Khan and Pizza

Just a couple of days back, on June 17, Bebo had dropped a series of pictures and videos featuring Saif Ali Khan. A series of pictures posted by the actress served major couple goals as the duo enjoyed pizza together and clicked mushy photographs.

The post began with a natural selfie of the couple, followed by a glimpse of scrumptious pizza. In the third video, the couple was seen strolling through the streets hand-in-hand. The fourth picture was a romantic one as Saif held Kareena's hand while they wore some wristbands.

“Sharing the pictures, she penned, "#CoupleWhoEatPizzaAndRunTogether (red heart, hand-heart, and a rainbow)."

Take a look:

Reacting to the post, Bebo’s sister Karisma Kapoor exclaimed, “Can I have that pizza,” while the doting sister-in-law, Saba Pataudi remarked, “Love birds Mahsha’Allah”

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's work front

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor after enjoying the massive success of Crew will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The upcoming installment in the beloved cop-universe franchise also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff among others.

The film is poised to hit the theaters on Diwali later this week.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Devara led by Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film will be released on September 27, 2024.

