Tiger Shroff workout: Secret of ripped physique and gravity-defying stunts

Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2012 alongside Kriti Sanon. Apart from being an action hero, the Baaghi actor is a great fitness role model. He is known for his flexibility and gravity-defying stunts. Tiger’s movies and videos on his Instagram handle say it all. Tiger Shroff workout routine is all about maintaining discipline, developing agility, and promoting a holistic fitness approach.

Tiger Shroff physique is quite ripped and he often flaunts his washboard abs. The secret behind his chiseled body is his fitness routine which includes gymming, parkour training, dance, and martial arts.

Here’s everything you should know about Tiger Shroff fitness

Tiger Shroff workout routine

Tiger Shroff wakes up in the morning and hops onto the treadmill at his home. He runs for 45 minutes to keep his blood flowing. After his warm session, Tiger performs either martial arts or gymnastics training in the morning.

Post lunch, Tiger Shroff steps out to hit the gym. He trains different body parts on each day during the week. The next day, Tiger engages himself in a dance session.

Day-1 (Monday)

On the first day of the week, Tiger Shroff performs chest exercises. He does flat bench, incline bench, dumbbell press, and chest flye.

Day-2 (Tuesday)

On the second day, Tiger Shroff focuses on his back muscles. Tiger does exercises like pull-ups and lateral machine pull-downs. He also includes low and one-arm dumbbells of 100 kg and low and one-arm dumbbell rolls of 100 kg in his workout routine.

Day-3 (Wednesday)

The third of the week is all about leg exercises. Tiger Shroff performs squats with 190 kg weights on shoulders. Apart from that. Tiger does hamstring curls while lifting 90kg weight and step-ups with 90 kg weight. He also includes barbells and free squats in the routine.

Day-4 (Thursday)

On the fourth day of the week, Tiger Shroff builds his arm muscles. Tiger performs Olympic barbell curls while lifting 60 kg weight, dumbbell curls with 32 kg weight, and reverse curls with 30kg weight. He also does close grip barbell presses, and press downs along with skull crushers with 68kg weight.

Day-5 (Friday)

On the fifth day, Tiger Shroff focuses on shoulder muscles. Tiger performs knee and shoulder presses while lifting 90kg weight and also does the military presses. His other exercises for the day include lateral raises with dumbbells and lateral raises using a machine. The actor also performs rear flyes with 40kg weight.

Day-6 (Saturday)

On the sixth day of the week, Tiger Shroff performs mixed exercises. Tiger does deadlifts while lifting 250 kg weight. He also performs squats with 100kg weight, kneels and presses with 50kg weight, and plyometric push-ups for the day.

Day-7 (Sunday)

On the seventh day, Tiger Shroff focuses on abs exercises. Tiger does crunches, hanging reverse crunches, and weight-loaded reverse crunches with 10kg weight. He ends his week while performing standing and seated calf presses.

Tiger Shroff diet plan

Tiger Shroff follows a disciplined diet plan to keep himself fit. Tiger consumes proteins from natural sources and whey protein powder.

Tiger believes in no-carbohydrates intake after 5 pm in the evening. He works out seven days a week so there is no room for cheat day.

Breakfast:

Tiger Shroff begins his day with a healthy breakfast. He usually prefers having eight eggs and oatmeal porridge in the morning. The actor also consumes grilled fish with veggies and green tea.

His mid-morning breakfast snack includes whey protein shakes and dry fruits.

Lunch:

After his workout at home, Tiger Shroff eats brown rice and boiled vegetables during lunchtime. He completes his meal with chicken or fish on the side.

Evening snack:

In the evening snack, Tiger Shroff drinks a whey protein shake before hitting the gym. It is either plain or blended with banana or chocolate.

Dinner:

Tiger Shroff finishes the day with green vegetables such as broccoli and green beans for dinner. Sometimes, Tiger also consumes chicken or fish.

Workout tips from Tiger Shroff

1. Train yourself under a professional trainer.

Always make sure that you get trained by a professional in the gym. Ensure that you do proper research before investing in the trainer.

2. Focus on ensuring you sleep 7-8 hours a day.

You should improve your sleep cycle if it is not correct. It is advised to sleep for 7-8 hours a day to keep your mind active and body healthy.

3. Avoid drinking and smoking.

If you cut down alcohol or cigarettes from your routine, then it will work wonders for you to gain the ripped physique.

4. Detoxify your body regularly.

If you are into eating fast food, it is advised to keep detoxifying your body on a daily basis. Make sure you consume gut-enriching healthy drinks to clean your digestive system.

5. Sweat out in the gym

Releasing sweat is quite important while working out in the gym. It keeps your body temperature cool.

6. Control your binge habits.

Binging on food items and beverages regularly results in weight gain. Avoid binging habits in case you have.

7. Hydrate yourself throughout the day.

Drink enough water to keep yourself hydrated. It helps in improving your exercise performance and maintaining normal body temperature. You can drink water with electrolytes or salts.

Tiger Shroff’s dedication and commitment towards his goal is truly commendable. So, whether you are a gym enthusiast or looking to lose some kilos, follow his routine.

