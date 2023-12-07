Who is Mansi Taxak? Know all about Bobby Deol's third wife in Animal and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan co-star

Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal opened to good numbers and has emerged as a massive commercial success. The film boasts an interesting ensemble cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and others. One of them is Mansi Taxak who played Umm-e-Hani, the third wife of Abrar Haque played by Bobby. So let us take a deep dive into her life.

Everything about Mansi Taxak

According to Newzunzip, Mansi Taxak was born on July 13, 1998, in Mumbai, Maharashtra in a Gujarati family. Her father Kuldeep Singh Taxak is a businessman while her mother Vaishali Taxak is a homemaker. The actress has four siblings and they are named Aryan, Snow, Kunika and Kunal Taxak. Mansi's LinkedIn profile mentions that she has studied in Bharatiya Vidya Bhavans, M M College of Arts, N.M.Institute of Science and Haji Rashid Jaffer College of Commerce Bhavans College. She did her BMM from the University of Mumbai.

Mansi has auditioned for beauty pageant

After completing her education, Mansi started her career as a model and participated in many events and fashion shows. She has also done ad films for various brands. Mansi auditioned for the Miss India Gujarat 2019 and was given the title of Miss Vivacious. On her Instagram, she shared a video of Chitrangada Singh asking her a question during the pageant. The Animal actress gives a beautiful response to the question that explores if marriage is the end of a career for women.

Mansi Taxak's acting career

Mansi made her explosive debut in 2023 with Siddharth Anand's action thriller film Pathaan. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. In it, she was seen as Jim's wife who plays a key figure in changing the track of the story. It is a part of the YRF spy universe. Upon release, Pathaan became a massive critical and commercial success.

After Pathaan, Mansi was cast in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Shakti Kapoor. In it, she plays the role of Umm-e-Hani who is Abrar's (Bobby Deol) third wife. Just like Pathaan, Animal has also turned out to be a box office hit. Post the success of these two projects, we can expect Mansi to get more acting offers in the future.

Mansi Taxak on doing Animal

In an interview with Femina, Mansi spoke about her experience of doing Animal She said: It's a larger-than-life experience to be a part of a film like Animal. Of course, working with Sandeep sir, Ranbir sir, Bobby sir, I learned a lot. I saw the shots on the set, but to see it all come together on the big screen was so beautiful."

She further added that she was nervous in the beginning but felt comfortable because of Bobby's humility. Mansi also called Ranbir "lively" and "funny" on the film's set.

Mansi Taxak's social media

Mansi Taxak has a strong social media presence and maintains quite an active Instagram profile where she often posts stories and pictures. The actress enjoys more than 60 thousand followers on the platform and is even followed by former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu.