Yami Gautam spills the beans on working with director-husband Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam became a household name after her stints in movies such as Vicky Donor, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, and others. She is currently basking in the success of her latest flick A Thursday. Fans liked her performance and garnered lots of appreciation. To note, the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike was directed by her now-husband Aditya Dhar, and fans are now waiting for them to reunite. While speaking to ETimes, Yami spilled the beans on working again with her director-husband Aditya Dhar.

During the interview, Yami said that Aditya is one of those directors who kept faith in her and gave her the role in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike. She added that they married later but as an actor and director, Aditya kept faith in her. “I know the kind of films Aditya is working on, and I think I myself can’t wait for those films to come out soon for you all to see. But as far as your question is concerned, you just never know! I've never said anything before my producers and directors. So whenever something like that happens, of course, you would know!,” concluded Yami Gautam.

For those unaware, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot in the presence of family members in June, last year. A few days ago, Yami had also wished her husband on his birthday with photos. While sharing a few photos, she wrote, “And that’s how life feels with you my love” with several heart emoticons. Sharing another stunning pic of the birthday boy, Yami wrote, “Forever. Happy birthday Aditya”.

