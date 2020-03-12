Cold War of '90s: When Raveena Tandon claimed Karisma Kapoor got her removed from four big films

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The actresses, who starred together in Andaz Apna Apna, were reportedly in love with Ajay Devgn. Read on to know more about their cold war.

While cat fights and cold war between leading ladies is a thing of the past, there was a time when these were prevalent and very much out there. One such massive cold war brewed between Karisma Kapoor and back in the day when they fell for the same actor -- . The actresses, who starred together in Andaz Apna Apna, were reportedly in love with Ajay Devgn. In fact, Ajay was even said to be dating Raveena at the time and dumped her for Karisma. Naturally, things did not go down well with Raveena who made revelations to the press.

Turns out, tension even brewed on the sets of Andaz Apna Apna between the two stars and much after the film's release as well. The public showdown was not only with Karisma but Ajay Devgn as well. Speaking to the press at the time, Raveena had said, "I won't name the heroine, but because she was insecure she had me removed from four films. As a matter of fact, I was to do one of the films with her. She was closer to the producer and the hero apparently. So these things do happen, but I'm not into playing these sort of games."

Without addressing Karisma's name, it was understood that Raveena was talking about the actress. Considering, they were the top leading actresses of their time, there was definitely animosity from both sides. Karisma, too, did not wish to pose next to Raveena during 's Holi party.

Commenting on the same, Raveena had said, "It doesn't make me a superstar if I pose with a Karisma Kapoor today. She doesn't feature in my life in any which way. I'm a professional, I don't care. I would pose with a broomstick if need be. Karisma and I are not the best of friends. Ditto with Ajay. Professionally I'm ready to work with Ajay or Karisma. Where work is concerned I don't bother about these stupid ego problems."

Eventually, Ajay did not end up with any of the actresses as he fell in love with Kajol and subsequently married her. Today, Karisma and Raveena are reportedly cordial since their children used to study in the same school and the actresses used to keep bumping into each other.

