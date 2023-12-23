Gyeongseong Creature Part 1 Review: Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee's thriller is spellbinding and intriguing

Gyeongseong Creature, featuring a stellar ensemble of South Korean stars like Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Kim Hae Sook, Wi Ha Joon, Claudia Kim and more, emerges as Netflix's latest mystery thriller, intertwining romance with historical K-drama. Helmed by the acclaimed Kang Eun Kyung and directed by Chung Dong Yoon and Roh Young Sub, the intriguing series debuted worldwide on December 22.

About Gyeongseong Creature

Set against the backdrop of Seoul during the tumultuous Japanese colonization in 1945, Gyeongseong Creature stands as a captivating South Korean web series. With writer Kang Eun Kyung at the helm and direction from Chung Dong Yoon and Roh Young Sub, the narrative weaves a compelling tale that blurs the lines between life and death. Premiering globally on Netflix on December 22, 2023, the series unfolds in two parts, with the gripping seven-episode Part 1 paving the way for the conclusion in Part 2 on January 5, 2024.

At its heart, the show boasts a diverse and engaging cast, led by Park Seo Joon as Jang Tae Sang, a wealthy figure and proprietor of Geumokdang, Gyeongseong's foremost pawn shop. Recognized as a significant informant in the city's underworld, Tae Sang navigates the intricate dynamics of the era. Han So Hee takes on the role of Yoon Chae Ok, a skilled specialist in locating missing individuals, embroiled in a riveting search that propels the narrative forward. Soo Hyun adds depth to the ensemble as Yukiko Maeda, the mistress of a powerful family ruling over Gyeongseong, contributing to the series' rich and complex storytelling.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for Gyeonseong Creature here:

Gyeongseong Creature: Part 1

The tale intricately intertwines the characters' lives, weaving their personal challenges with the emergence of a mysterious creature born from greed. This enigmatic being mirrors the turbulent era, amplifying the characters' tumultuous paths as they navigate individual aspirations amidst societal chaos.

With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul, Wi Ha Joon, and Claudia Kim, the series immerses viewers into a world brimming with hidden alliances, concealed truths, and an unyielding battle against malevolent forces. Set against the chilling historical backdrop of Gyeongseong's darkest period, the narrative captures the depth and intricacies of the era's societal dynamics.

As Gyeongseong Creature unfolds, audiences are drawn into an intense struggle for survival woven intricately with personal ambitions, societal complexities, and the ominous historical context of a city in upheaval. The show masterfully blends historical resonance, compelling storytelling, and an exceptional cast, ensuring an immersive experience that vividly portrays the resilience and challenges faced by its characters during a tumultuous chapter in Korean history.

Our reviews on Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee led Gyeongseong Creature

Episode 1: Najin

Gyeongseong Creature Episode 1 kicks off with gripping drama, showcasing sleek production and detailed settings that set an ominous tone. The tension in the prison scenes and impactful music heighten the suspense and horror. Efficient storytelling introduces characters smoothly, avoiding lengthy exposition. Tae Sang's immediate plunge into a challenging situation maintains a compelling pace through the 70-minute runtime. Chae Ok and her father are subtly defined in a brief motorcycle scene, while the standout action sequence between Tae-sang and Chae-ok features impressive choreography and cinematography. In summary, Episode 1 sets a high standard, promising an exciting series ahead.

Episode 2: Mother

The show is greatly enhanced by the historical backdrop, which depicts a distinct division between the Japanese and the Koreans. The idea of the creature that the Japanese created during World War II deftly builds suspense and anxiety, resulting in a historical setting that feels plausible and authentic. The characters, particularly Chae Ok and Tae Sang, exhibit remarkable potential, implying a budding romance. Episode 2, in which Chae Ok is imprisoned in the hospital, suggests a scenario similar to Sweet Home, in which the characters try to escape the terrifying creature.

Advertisement

Episode 3: Signal

Gyeongseong Creature Episode 3 delves deeper into its premise, and the gradual build-up of horror adds to the show's appeal. While glimpses of the creature are present, the episode saves big action moments for the end. The story unfolds at a steady and engaging pace, thanks to strong performances and tight pacing. As the first half sets the stage, it leaves viewers pondering if Myeong Ja will be saved. What is the mysterious creature? And what is Lt. Kato's final game?

Episode 4: Imprinting

Gyeongseong Creature remains an exhilarating journey with a brisk pace, sharp scripts, and stellar acting. The action sequences, especially Han So Hee's prowess against multiple soldiers, are expertly shot. The ensemble cast is utilized effectively, raising suspicions about Jun-taek and Lady Maeda's intentions. The series masterfully blends action, horror, and mystery, keeping viewers engaged. Tae Sang's transformation while caring for the children challenges his pride, revealing his softer side. As the storylines converge, the suspense heightens, promising higher stakes ahead.

Episode 5: Desperation

Episode 5 is an emotional rollercoaster, blending intense action with looming danger. The escalating plot keeps viewers engaged, and poignant events deepen the narrative. Han So Hee and Park Seo Joon shine with their compelling performances, immersing audiences in Tae Sang and Chae Ok’s emotional journey. The episode's conclusion sets the stage for a charged second part, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the story's continuation.

Episode 6: Chaos

The episode presents a gripping and emotionally charged narrative, exploring the power of familial bonds and the conflict between humanity and monstrous instincts. The revelation of Sheishen's reawakened maternal instincts adds a poignant layer to the story. The performances by Han So Hee, especially during the intense confrontation, deliver an emotionally resonant impact. The episode's climax leaves viewers on edge, eager to witness the fallout and consequences in the subsequent episodes of the series.

Episode 7: Chase

In Episode 7, a tense rescue unfolds with Sheishen protecting Chae Ok, enabling their daring escape led by Tae Sang. With other prisoners, Tae Sang devises a smart plan using a window and a truck for their getaway. Amid clashes with soldiers, Tae Sang ensures Chae Ok and a fellow prisoner escape, sacrificing his own freedom to distract the soldiers. The episode's thrilling action emphasizes Tae Sang's heroism and sacrifice, leaving a powerful impact with stellar performances portraying bravery and vulnerability. A gripping cliffhanger sets the stage for anticipation, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting to know if Tae Sang survives the aftermath in the next episodes.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Gyeongseong Creature Early Review: Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee deliver a top-notch mystery