PIC: Ajay Devgn goes shirtless to flaunt his sculpted physique adorned with Lord Shiva tattoo; fans react

Ajay Devgn epitomizes versatility in Bollywood, seamlessly mastering roles across action, comedy, romance, and thriller genres. At 54, he defies age with a sculpted physique that could rival any 25-year-old, boasting defined abs and a robust frame. Recently, the actor ignited a whirlwind of excitement among fans when he proudly showcased his shirtless, chiseled physique on social media.

Ajay Devgn treats fans to a glimpse of his impressive physique

On February 17, Ajay Devgn graced his Instagram with a striking shirtless photo, proudly displaying his impeccably sculpted physique that could give any young contender a run for their money. The image also unveiled his Lord Shiva tattoo on his chest, with daughter Nysa's name inked just below.

Fans showered the post with admiration and awe, with one enthusiast exclaiming, "Even at this age, he is looking so hotttt," while another remarked, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow sir, sir." The accolades continued with comments like "Mass Maharaja Ajay sir" and "Aged like fine wine," emphasizing the actor's timeless allure and enduring charisma.

Take a look:

Ajay Devgn's work front

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Shaitaan. Directed by Vikas Bahl, this supernatural thriller also stars Jyotika and R Madhavan, promising an intriguing cinematic experience.

Furthermore, Devgn is actively preparing for the third installment of the hugely successful Singham franchise, titled Singham Again. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others, generating immense excitement among fans. Other upcoming movies featuring the actor are Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha,, and Raid 2.

In addition to these projects, an exclusive report by Pinkvilla has unveiled that Devgn has several exciting ventures lined up in the pipeline, including Son Of Sardaar 2, and Dhamaal 4, promising an array of diverse roles and captivating narratives for audiences to look forward to.

