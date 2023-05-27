See You In My 19th Life trailer: Shin Hye Sun's hidden agenda behind job interview with Ahn Bo Hyun unveiled

Prepare to be amazed as the highly-anticipated drama tvN’s 'See You In My 19th Life' unveils a mind-boggling teaser, showcasing the exceptional talents of Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun. This thrilling sneak peek gives viewers a glimpse into a jaw-dropping job interview scene where Shin Hye Sun's character reveals her ulterior motives, leaving audiences intrigued and hungry for more.

Shin Hye Sun's riveting transformation: From innocent to calculating

In this teaser, Shin Hye Sun showcases her incredible acting range as she portrays a character with ulterior motives. In the newly released teaser, we witness a captivating scene between Ban Ji Eum and Moon Seo Ha during a job interview. As Moon Seo Ha questions Ban Ji Eum if they have crossed paths before, she confidently responds, "Yes. Do you happen to believe in reincarnation?"

The teaser then transports us to a flashback from Ban Ji Eum's 18th life, where she encountered Moon Seo Ha as a young girl named Yoon Joo Won. In this past life, she expresses her firm belief in reincarnation, stating, "I believe in it because I remember my previous lives." The teaser concludes with Ban Ji Eum making a heartfelt confession, revealing, "In my 19th life, I was born with the sole purpose of meeting you [once again]."

An intriguing plot full of mystery and unpredictability

See You In My 19th Life delves into a fascinating storyline that blurs the lines between fantasy and reality. Adapted from a well-known webtoon, See You in My 19th Life is a captivating romantic drama that revolves around the life of Ban Ji Eum (Shin Hye Sun). Ban Ji Eum possesses a unique ability: she has experienced countless reincarnations spanning nearly a millennium and retains vivid memories of all her past lives. Determined to seek her destiny, Ban Ji Eum embarks on a quest in her 19th life to reunite with a significant person from her 18th life, a man named Moon Seo Ha (Ahn Bo Hyun). Through the trials and tribulations of multiple lifetimes, their entangled fate unfolds, promising an enthralling exploration of love, destiny, and the power of connection.

As the teaser suggests, her ulterior motives during the job interview hint at a hidden agenda that will propel the narrative forward, raising questions about her true identity and the nature of her past lives.

The drama promises to be an enthralling mix of mystery, romance, and self-discovery. With each episode, viewers will be taken on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, as they try to unravel the enigmatic puzzle surrounding Shin Hye Sun's character. The chemistry between Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun adds an extra layer of intrigue, as their characters navigate the complexities of their relationship amidst the unfolding mysteries. The teaser offers a tantalizing taste of what's to come, leaving audiences craving for more. The impeccable acting skills of both Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun shine through, as they bring depth and authenticity to their respective characters. Their on-screen chemistry is palpable, creating a magnetic dynamic that will undoubtedly keep viewers glued to their screens.

