Song Joong Ki's Vincenzo records highest rating; Bossam: Steal The Fate off to a good start

"Vincenzo" ends on a high note, Revolutionary Sisters continues a steady stride.

On Sunday, May 2, tvN's dark comedy Vincenzo broadcasted its final episode. According to audience ratings research company Nielsen Korea, the weekend drama recorded a nationwide average rating of 14.6 percent with highest rating reaching 16.2 percent. The drama made its place at the sixth position of highest ratings in tvN drama ratings history along with breaking its own highest record of 12.3 percent in episode 18. Vincenzo broke another personal record with the 2049 ratings of the episode. With a nationwide average of 8.7 percent that peaked at 9.7 percent, maintaining its position as #1 among all programs airing at the same time across all channels including terrestrial broadcasters.

Accompanying Vincenzo on its achievement of personal best was KBS2's Revolutionary Sisters. For its 14th episode broadcasted on May 2, the weekend drama recorded a nationwide average rating of 28.1 percent. The drama focuses on a family in which the mother is murdered in the process of filing for a divorce.

Joining the weekend dramas list is MBN's Bossam: Steal the Fate. Set during the reign of King Gwang Hae, played by Kim Tae Woo, the story focuses on Ba Woo, played by Jung Il Woo, who accidentally kidnaps princess Soo Kyung, played by Kwon Yu Ri. The drama premiered on Saturday, May 1, with a nationwide average rating of 3.1 percent which dropped to 3 percent in episode 2.

